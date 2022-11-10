Carlos Correa opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday. The move comes as no surprise, with the shortstop hinting at his departure during the finals weeks of the regular season. He joins a loaded list of free-agent shortstops.

In an interview with Carlos Correa's agent Scott Boras, Boras talked up Correa quite a bit. He believes that Correa is not only one of the best free agents on the market, but one of the best players in the league.

"Dior of defense, Louis V of leadership, and the Prada of the postseason," said Scott Boras on Carlos Correa's ability.

It seems like Correa and Boras were made for each other. Makes sense that the two biggest egos in the game would work well off of one another.

Baseball fans weren't impressed by Boras' statements on Correa. They think the whole thing is a bit "cringe". These are statements a teenager would make, not a middle-aged grown man.

"Guess we know who boosted his head up last offseason," one fan replied.

"I'm gonna puke," said another.

Baseball fans have been over Carlos Correa for a while now. The way he carries himself and his ego rubs fans the wrong way. He has one of the biggest egos in the game, and he isn't shy about it. It seems like Carlos Correa puts on a villain persona when he deals with the media.

While he is an excellent shortstop, fans don't think his game backs up how loud he is. Minnesota fans are happy they don't have to deal with Correa's antics anymore.

Carlos Correa has a lot of competition this off-season

The free agent class for 2023 is absolutely stacked. There are so many star players who are now free agents. This off-season is sure to shake up the league for next season.

There are a number of great players in this class, especially in the shortstop department. Trea Turner will likely be the most sought-after shortstop in the class. Along with Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson will be top names at shortstop as well.

It will be interesting to see where Correa ends up next season. Correa is searching for a long-term contract, and it won't be cheap. Will teams be willing to give him a big contract, or will they go after cheaper options?

It will be interesting to see how free agency shakes up the league next year.

