“Guess he needed an excuse” - Fans rip Fernando Tatis Jr. as shortstop exits game with apparent injury vs. Twins

Fernando Tatis Jr. is not having a good August and when he left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, fans thought of it as an &quot;excuse.&quot; In the bottom of the seventh inning, after Tatis Jr. ran to field the ball, he grabbed his right leg.Padres beat writer Kevin Acee updated fans that Tatis Jr. exited the game due to a right leg injury. Tatis reassured everyone that it was a minor injury. He described it as &quot;a little tightness.&quot;The Padres outfielder confirmed he’d be in the lineup for the next game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAceeLINKFernando Tatis Jr. acknowledged he has “a little tightness, nothing crazy” after grabbing at his right hamstring on a play in the 7th inning. He was walking fine and says he will play Monday.Fans reacted to the news negatively, lashing out at Tatis Jr. for his early exit.&quot;Guess he needed an excuse for him playing so bad ALL MONTH,&quot; one fan wrote.In August, Tatis Jr. is hitting .243 with only one home run, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 27 games.&quot;Tatis fake injury to make room for Merrill. They need to keep Sheets in the lineup. Anyways, Tatis body language been awful recently. He needs his rest I guess,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Doesn't want to go 0-5 if it gets to him,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;He wasn't contributing on offense anyways,&quot; another added.&quot;Ive heard that one before. Dude always hide his injuries,&quot; one fan posted a meme.Fernando Tatis Jr. reflects on breaking home run drought On Aug. 25, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run, snapping his 128 home-run-less plate appearances with a 416-foot shot in the right center field.&quot;Obviously, it felt good,” Tatis said. “Hopefully I can do it again. Very soon.&quot;&quot;That’s what I’m capable of doing,” Tatis added. “So, ‘How can I stay consistent in that area?’ is going to be the big factor.&quot;Despite Tatis Jr. not hitting home runs that often, he has been disciplined when it comes to his plate appearances, much to the desire of manager Mike Shildt.&quot;That would be huge,” Shildt said. “But, again, I love his at-bats. I love what he’s doing. His swing decisions have been elite almost all year.&quot;The Padres would hope Tatis Jr. can get back to putting the long balls away as they prepare themselves for the final month of the regular season.