  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Guess he needed an excuse” - Fans rip Fernando Tatis Jr. as shortstop exits game with apparent injury vs. Twins

“Guess he needed an excuse” - Fans rip Fernando Tatis Jr. as shortstop exits game with apparent injury vs. Twins

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:55 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn
Fans rip Fernando Tatis Jr. as shortstop exits game with apparent injury vs. Twins - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. is not having a good August and when he left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, fans thought of it as an "excuse." In the bottom of the seventh inning, after Tatis Jr. ran to field the ball, he grabbed his right leg.

Ad

Padres beat writer Kevin Acee updated fans that Tatis Jr. exited the game due to a right leg injury. Tatis reassured everyone that it was a minor injury. He described it as "a little tightness."

The Padres outfielder confirmed he’d be in the lineup for the next game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the news negatively, lashing out at Tatis Jr. for his early exit.

"Guess he needed an excuse for him playing so bad ALL MONTH," one fan wrote.

In August, Tatis Jr. is hitting .243 with only one home run, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 27 games.

"Tatis fake injury to make room for Merrill. They need to keep Sheets in the lineup. Anyways, Tatis body language been awful recently. He needs his rest I guess," another fan added.
Ad
"Doesn't want to go 0-5 if it gets to him," one fan commented.
"He wasn't contributing on offense anyways," another added.
"Ive heard that one before. Dude always hide his injuries," one fan posted a meme.
Ad

Fernando Tatis Jr. reflects on breaking home run drought

On Aug. 25, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run, snapping his 128 home-run-less plate appearances with a 416-foot shot in the right center field.

"Obviously, it felt good,” Tatis said. “Hopefully I can do it again. Very soon."
"That’s what I’m capable of doing,” Tatis added. “So, ‘How can I stay consistent in that area?’ is going to be the big factor."
Ad

Despite Tatis Jr. not hitting home runs that often, he has been disciplined when it comes to his plate appearances, much to the desire of manager Mike Shildt.

"That would be huge,” Shildt said. “But, again, I love his at-bats. I love what he’s doing. His swing decisions have been elite almost all year."

The Padres would hope Tatis Jr. can get back to putting the long balls away as they prepare themselves for the final month of the regular season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications