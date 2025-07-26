"Gunnar Henderson coming for the throne" - MLB fans erupt over brutal 2025 stat exposing Brent Rooker’s $2.7B parlay-killing record

MLB fans were left in disbelief after a staggering stat dropped this week concerning Athletics slugger Brent Rooker. According to Pikkit Sports, a whopping 16.1 million parlays have missed by a single leg in 2025, amounting to a potential $2.7 billion in lost profit.The man behind most of this lost profit belongs to Rooker. Pikkit Sports hailed him as &quot;Salesman of the Year&quot; in the graphic accompanying the post.The post gave way to several fan reactions who shared their own stories. A few even took jibes at struggling sluggers in the current year, like the Baltimore Orioles' infielder Gunnar Henderson.&quot;Gunnar henderson coming for the throne,&quot; one called out the Orioles slugger.Another vented their frustration:&quot;Gunner Henderson and cooked me. Every time I say oh he’s due and he goes 0-3.&quot;&quot;What’s crazy is Rooker was my go-to like a week ago. He couldn’t miss for like a week straight,&quot; one user spoke about the emotional rollercoaster of daily fantasy bettors.Even fan communities got dragged into the fallout.&quot;@SynBets whole discord makes up a chunk of this,&quot; one fan pointed fingers at the betting circles who trusted Rooker once too often.Some demanded accountability from the Athletics slugger.&quot;Need to hear @Brent_Rooker25's response to this 😂,&quot; one fan posted, tagging the A’s outfielder in hopes of a reaction.However, not everyone was throwing shade. One fan stood firmly behind the struggling slugger:&quot;He is a coin respecter. You guys need to get good. I will not let my goat be disrespected.&quot;Another pointed out the elephant in the room:&quot;That’s crazy because Kyle Schwarber is responsible for selling enough parlays that, combined, would pay more than the GDP of entire countries.&quot;Why are fantasy bettors losing trust in Brent Rooker and Gunnar Henderson?While Brent Rooker is having an excellent season, co-incidentally, whenever he has the best odds to do something, he underdelivers, leading to a lot of fantasy bettors losing money.In 2025, Rooker is continuing the momentum of his All-Star season in 2024, hitting .273 along with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs. However, as far as Gunnar Henderson is concerned, the Orioles star has taken a noticeable dip in his production.Despite high expectations after an MVP-calibre season in 2024, Henderson’s 2025 start has been underwhelming. Earlier in the season, his batting average dipped into the .170s before slowly climbing. He's now hitting .276 but without any power, as he has hit only 11 home runs. Thus, a lot of his home run parlays have gone undelivered.