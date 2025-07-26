  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Gunnar Henderson coming for the throne" - MLB fans erupt over brutal 2025 stat exposing Brent Rooker’s $2.7B parlay-killing record

"Gunnar Henderson coming for the throne" - MLB fans erupt over brutal 2025 stat exposing Brent Rooker’s $2.7B parlay-killing record

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 26, 2025 07:18 GMT
MLB fans erupt over brutal 2025 stat exposing Brent Rooker&rsquo;s $2.7B parlay-killing record
MLB fans erupt over brutal 2025 stat exposing Brent Rooker’s $2.7B parlay-killing record

MLB fans were left in disbelief after a staggering stat dropped this week concerning Athletics slugger Brent Rooker. According to Pikkit Sports, a whopping 16.1 million parlays have missed by a single leg in 2025, amounting to a potential $2.7 billion in lost profit.

Ad

The man behind most of this lost profit belongs to Rooker. Pikkit Sports hailed him as "Salesman of the Year" in the graphic accompanying the post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post gave way to several fan reactions who shared their own stories. A few even took jibes at struggling sluggers in the current year, like the Baltimore Orioles' infielder Gunnar Henderson.

"Gunnar henderson coming for the throne," one called out the Orioles slugger.
Ad

Another vented their frustration:

"Gunner Henderson and cooked me. Every time I say oh he’s due and he goes 0-3."
"What’s crazy is Rooker was my go-to like a week ago. He couldn’t miss for like a week straight," one user spoke about the emotional rollercoaster of daily fantasy bettors.

Even fan communities got dragged into the fallout.

Ad
"@SynBets whole discord makes up a chunk of this," one fan pointed fingers at the betting circles who trusted Rooker once too often.

Some demanded accountability from the Athletics slugger.

"Need to hear @Brent_Rooker25's response to this 😂," one fan posted, tagging the A’s outfielder in hopes of a reaction.

However, not everyone was throwing shade. One fan stood firmly behind the struggling slugger:

Ad
"He is a coin respecter. You guys need to get good. I will not let my goat be disrespected."

Another pointed out the elephant in the room:

"That’s crazy because Kyle Schwarber is responsible for selling enough parlays that, combined, would pay more than the GDP of entire countries."

Why are fantasy bettors losing trust in Brent Rooker and Gunnar Henderson?

While Brent Rooker is having an excellent season, co-incidentally, whenever he has the best odds to do something, he underdelivers, leading to a lot of fantasy bettors losing money.

Ad

In 2025, Rooker is continuing the momentum of his All-Star season in 2024, hitting .273 along with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs. However, as far as Gunnar Henderson is concerned, the Orioles star has taken a noticeable dip in his production.

Despite high expectations after an MVP-calibre season in 2024, Henderson’s 2025 start has been underwhelming. Earlier in the season, his batting average dipped into the .170s before slowly climbing. He's now hitting .276 but without any power, as he has hit only 11 home runs. Thus, a lot of his home run parlays have gone undelivered.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications