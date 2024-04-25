"Guy pitched in a Game 7 of the ALCS 6 months ago" - Astros fans baffled as club options right-hander J.P. France to Triple-A

The Houston Astros are set to activate starting pitcher Framber Valdez off the IL on Sunday, giving J.P. France the short end of the stick. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, France will be optioned to Triple-A.

So far this season, France has struggled, compiling a 0-3 record with a 7.46 ERA over 25.1 innings of work. Now, he will try and shine in the minors and work his way back up to the big-league roster.

France has been used as a starter for Houston this season as they have had to play musical chairs with their rotation. Multiple start pitchers like Justin Verlander, Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy have all spent time on the IL this year.

While getting Valdez back is great news for the club, some feel France should not be the guy going down. They would like to see someone else get sent down, as France has experience starting and coming in relief.

"This guy pitched in a Game 7 of the ALCS 6 months ago btw" - one fan posted.

"This is a bonehead decision" - posted another fan.

"The roster in a constant state of dysfunction. They need to send all the bats down. No matter brand and order new ones" - posted another.

Fans do not think the emergence of Framber Valdez will help much. It is not just the pitching rotation that has looked off, the offense has looked stagnant at times, especially with Jose Abreu struggling.

"Can this Framber guy hit with runners in scoring position?" - asked another fan.

"They should've optioned Hunter Brown instead of France" - said another.

"Why send France and not Arrighetti" - said another.

Fans believe Hunter Brown or Spencer Arrighetti should have been sent down instead of France. Both have struggled mightily this season.

The Astros are putting their faith in their young arms following J.P. France going to Triple-A

Houston Astros - J.P. France (Image via USA Today)

On the surface, the Astros sending J.P. France to Triple-A is a headscratcher. He has experience as a starter and reliever, giving him more options than others in the starting rotation.

However, despite the poor performances the club seems to favor the young arms of Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti. Brown has an ERA of 9.68 after a bad start against the Kansas City Royals. Arrighetti is still getting his feet underneath him. Through three starts he has a 10.97 ERA but has great strikeout numbers.

