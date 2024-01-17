Ha-Seong Kim Trade: Top 3 landing spots for 'valuable' San Diego Padres infielder amid exit rumors

The San Diego Padres are going through a tough financial situation. Reports have it that last year, they took a $50 million loan to cover their payroll. To address the issue, they have already traded Juan Soto to the NY Yankees.

This time, they are searching for suitors to take Ha-Seong Kim. Kim joined the Padres in 2021 for a four-year, $28 million deal with a mutual option after 2024. The Padres might trade him before reaching the term in exchange for a good arm, as per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“The San Diego Padres continue to shop valuable infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who earns $8 million in the final year of his contract, in their attempt to land pitching,” Nightengale reported.

Ha-Seong Kim, 28, had a successful career, playing 419 games in three seasons and averaging .245 with a total of 153 RBIs and 36 home runs. In 2022, he also helped the Padres reach the ALCS in the postseason.

In addition to his offensive skills, Kim also showcased his exceptional fielding ability last season, earning him his first Golden Glove award. He had a .981 fielding percentage and saved 16 defensive runs which can attract the teams who are in need of a stud infielder.

Potential Landing Spots for Ha-Seong Kim

#1 New York Mets

The NY Mets have been focusing on strengthening their bullpen for the upcoming season. However, they are also in need of a skilled infielder, given that Ronny Mauricio, the Mets’ third baseman, might be unable to participate in the tournament due to a torn ACL injury.

During the offseason, the Mets have primarily relied on waiver pickups and minor deals which has raised questions about their planning. On the other hand, Ha-Seong Kim, who is yet to reach his prime, has the potential to thrive in New York. With the financial backing of Steve Cohen, the Mets could potentially convince the Padres to include Kim in a trade deal.

#2 Chicago Cubs

In 2023, Cody Bellinger turned down the Cubs' offer of $20.3 million to become a free agent. As a result, the Cubs now have a gap to fill at the third base position. While Nick Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom are in reserve, neither of them can provide the offensive prowess of Bellinger at that position.

In that case, the Cubs could potentially pursue Ha-Seong Kim as an ideal replacement and even sign him for the long term, depending on his compatibility in Chicago.

#3 Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays need to address their third-base issue quickly, with spring training just around the corner. While they have managed to sign Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio for one year to avoid arbitration, they still require a long-term solution for their third base.

With Matt Chapman now a free agent and unlikely to return to Toronto, Ha-Seong Kim would be the perfect candidate for the Blue Jays if they can meet the Padres' demands.

