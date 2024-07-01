“Had every right to be pissed”; “Garbage ump, the ball was clearly foul” - Astros fans support Jose Altuve after controversial ejection against Mets

Fans reacted as the Houston Astros saw Jose Altuve was ejected in the impressive 10-5 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. The Astros have been on fire, as they surpassed the .500 mark with their last success, but they had their star slugger exit the game after being he wad ejected.

At the top of the seventh inning, Altuve seemed to have fouled a sinker that came off his foot against Mets pitcher Luis Severino. While the Astros star stood in the batting box waiting for the next pitch, the umpires had a discussion and concluded that the ball was live and the batter out.

The Astros' second baseman was frustrated with the call and threw his helmet and slammed his bat on the ground. The umpire ejected Altuve for his actions, and he was forced to leave the game.

Astros fans quickly took to social media to support their star player, blaming the umpires for their decision.

"Had every right to be pissed," wrote one fan.

"Garbage ump. The ball was clearly foul," another fan added.

"Idk how you miss a ball bouncing off a foot that badly it’s embarrassing," one fan chipped in.

Comments continued to pour as Astros fans showed their support for Jose Altuve.

"He was wronged by them umps. Tired of their blind attribution. Instant replays matter," one fan responded.

"Not a Houston fan, but the MLB needs to clean this up. He wasn't wrong for being upset, but he gets tossed because they are the ones who made a mistake," one fan chimed in.

"Any time Altuve aruges like this, he's usually right," another fan wrote.

Astros manager Joe Espada extends support to Jose Altuve

The Astros manager Joe Espada extended his support to Jose Altuve after his ejection. Espada said that it looked like the ball had hit Altuve.

"If someone was going to get out of the box, second and third, and beat a ball out at first base, it’s Jose Altuve. So if he’s arguing, that ball hit him. And it looked like the ball hit him to me,” Espada said.

The ejection was Altuve's second of his career. The slugger was ejected for the first time in 2016 against the Texas Rangers. Altuve has smashed 13 home runs and 37 RBIs this season.