Hagen Danner Injury Update: Health status of Blue Jays pitcher knocked out of action

Unfortunately, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hagen Danner's debut lasted just one batter on Friday night. He had to be pulled from the game after feeling discomfort in his oblique.

News has come out stating Toronto has moved Danner to the 15-day IL as he is dealing with an oblique strain. Nate Pearson was recalled from Triple-A to take over for Danner on the roster.

Many were excited for Hagen Danner to get his opportunity. He was drafted as a catching prospect before ultimately switching to the mound and finding success.

Alek Manoah was optioned to the minors for the second time to make room for Danner. Manoah will surely have to make some improvements before the team considers calling him up again.

Hagen Danner's absence will be felt in the bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays already have a hole in the bullpen with Jordan Romano out. He has been sidelined since July 29th due to lower back inflammation. Romano recently threw a bullpen on Wednesday and should be nearing his return soon.

Toronto was hoping Hagen Danner could eat up some innings for the club until Romano's return, but that will not be the case. Expect Nate Pearson to get a good number of innings.

The rest of the regular season will be important for the Blue Jays. They are in third place in the highly-competitive American League East with a record of 65-54. They are 7.5 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. It will be tough trying to catch Baltimore, but it can be done. If not, the Blue Jays are in control of the final American League wild-card spot.

Do not sleep on Toronto. They have a lineup that is capable of making a deep run this season.