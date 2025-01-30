"Hal Steinbrenner resembles far too many of the other owners" – Top sportscaster demands Yankees boss take after his legendary father

The name Steinbrenner is synonymous with championship baseball and the New York Yankees. The club has been in the family's control since 1973 when George Steinbrenner and group of other investors purchased the team from CBS. Following the acquistion, the New York Yankees enjoyed a tremendous amount of success up until George's passing in 2010.

In 2008, prior to George's death, control of the New York Yankees shifted to his son Hal Steinbrenner. While the team was able to win the World Series in 2009, the team has been unable to hoist the Comissioner's Trophy ever since. Hal has been criticized throughout his tenure for his seeming lack of aggressiveness to acquire superstars, as well as his recent comments on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees owner was asked about the way that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to acquire nearly every player they want, saying that it was difficult for most teams to do the same. This is something that did not sit well with sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who took Hal to task on the latest episode of First Take.

"I don't want to hear that from Hal. The fact of the matter is, there was an urgency attached to the Yankees when it came to winning when the late, great George Steinbrenner was around running this team. When you are a Yankees fan, you anticipate that his offspring will resemble his attitude, his fervor, his passion, his commitment to winning [1:05]," Smith said comparing Hal to his father George.

The New York Yankees have had a solid offseason so far even though they ended up losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. That being said, Stephen A. Smith was unimpressed by Hal's comments on the Dodgers spending, as well as the fact that the Yankees have been outbid and ohter teams have recruited better than them time and time again.

"Whatever the case may be, there are elements to success that the Yankees enjoyed under George Steinbrenner that we don't see happening under Hal Steinbrenner. Hal Steinbrenner resembles far too many of the other owners out there instead of resembling his daddy and Yankee fan want him to resemble his daddy [2:35]," Smith continued.

Hal Steinbrenner claims that the team is better now than it was last season despite losing Juan Soto in free agency

It has been a busy offseason so far, however, this year's free agent class will be defined by Juan Soto signing a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets. Even though the New York Yankees missed out on the four-time All-Star, the team's front office has been busy filling out the roster. As a result, the Yankees owner believes the team is better off than they were last season.

"We're excited about them. A lot of hard work, a lot of hard work in December and January. Some people may disagree with me, but I think we have a better team right now than we did a year ago today," Hal said of the team's offseason so far.

After missing out of Juan Soto, the Yankees have pulled off a number of significant moves, adding the likes of Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Max Fried. Although the loss of Soto is one that will be felt, it is tough to deny that the Yankees have added a number of stars ahead of the new season.

