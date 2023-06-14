New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke in detail about the current situation that the team found itself in. Speaking to Jon Heyman in an interview for NY Post, Steinbrenner discussed the Yankees' offensive prowess which has seemed mediocre without their captain in recent games.

The Yankees have been unable to make big runs in crucial games this season. Before Tuesday night's win against the New York Mets in the opening game of the Subway Series, the Yanks had recorded four consecutive games with just three runs.

Strong pitching bailed them out in two games but they lost two to the Red Sox.

Hal Steinbrenner pointed out that this was the moment when the senior players in the team should step up. He added that the batting lineup was relying heavily on pitching and defense.

“We’ve got to start hitting,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re putting way too much pressure on the pitchers. There are several of our veterans who need to step up, especially with [Aaron] Judge gone. Let’s just see if guys pick it up, particularly the veterans I’m talking about.”

When queried by Jon Heyman, whether he was talking specifically about any sets of players, the Yankees head of the table said:

“Certainly DJ [LeMahieu], [Anthony] Rizzo and Giancarlo [Stanton], they’re struggling right now. I can’t believe that will last.”

Hal Steinbrenner also points out the Yankees are missing the Aaron Judge puzzle

Captain Aaron Judge's absence in the Yankees lineup was also rued by Steinbrenner:

“I don’t think it’s a mental thing. I don’t think it’s in their heads,” he said of Judge’s absence. “But it’s been a two-week sample size, and it hasn’t been promising. But as you know, he’s one of the best players in the game, and we’re going to miss him.”

While initially placed on the 10-day IL, the Yanks still don't have a definitive timeline for Judge's return.

