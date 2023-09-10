Pete Alonso hit a home run in a losing effort on Saturday. The slugging first baseman added to his team-leading tally with his 43rd home run of the season. The Mets have had a poor season, but that's not really the fault of the first baseman.

Yesterday happened to be Alonso's wife's birthday, a day he has hit home runs on before. In fact, he's done it several times, so if there's a day the slugger is going to go deep, it's probably September 9 every year.

Pete Alonso hit another home run on his wife's birthday

The first baseman went deep for the New York Mets in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-3. DJ Stewart went deep later that inning to give them new life, but they still fell short.

Despite Alonso's best efforts, the Mets dropped their third straight game and second in a row to the Minnesota Twins. They will try and salvage the series today in the finale.

This dropped the Mets to 64-77 and within a half game of dead last in the NL East. They are 28 games back of the Atlanta Braves and just half a game up on the Washington Nationals.

The Mets may not have won, which is ultimately Alonso's chief ambition, but he can take solace in the fact that he kept a wonderful tradition alive. Hitting a home run on any day of the year is tough, but to be able to do it on a specific day multiple times is quite a rare feat indeed. He and his wife can enjoy that moving forward.

Pete Alonso's good year continued

Pete Alonso knocked his 43rd home run of the year on Saturday. That is the the third-most in baseball, just behind Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani. The Mets have been bad, but Alonso has not.

Pete Alonso has been good

Alonso's .226 batting average would suggest that he's not having a good year, but that's not the case. He's hitting a lot of home runs and his oveall offensive metrics are good.

His xBA of .257 also suggests he's getting a little bit unlucky. The slugger hasn't been elite on defense, but he's been pretty great at the plate. He's far from the reason the team has struggled.