Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander was named the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner. It was the third of his illustrious career, having captured it back in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and 2018 with the Houston Astros.

What makes this one extra special, however, is the circumstances and hurdles he had to overcome to claim his third Cy Young. Verlander came off Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2021 season and at the ripe age of 39, no one expected him to pitch one of the most prolific seasons of his career in 2022.

Justin Verlander led all MLB pitchers in ERA with 1.75 and WHIP with 0.83 and also led the American League in wins with 18. This made him the unanimous choice for MVP as all the first-place votes headed his way.

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was also unanimously voted for the NL Cy Young, marking the first time that both Cy Young Awardees were voted unanimously.

Beloved by fans from several parts of the league, Verlander received admiration and congratulatory messages for his impressive accomplishments.

One fan stated:

"Hall of fame will be waiting for him"

"Hall of fame will be waiting for him"

Another fan account stated:

"It was a formality at this point"





"It was a formality at this point"





"Happy for him #ForeverOurTiger 😭"





"If this is it for JV as a Houston Astro, holy cow what a run. 2 World Series titles, an ALCS MVP, a no-hitter, 2 Cy Young Awards, and plenty of memories. What a treat it has been watching him pitch these past 5 years as a Houston Astro. He's a legend!!!"





"Look I hate the Astros, but I respect what Justin does on the mound. Well deserved."





"Simply J.V. one of the best to ever do it"





"My goat 🐐"





"That's awesome JV more than earned this award. He had an amazing year. 3 CY Young Awards (should of been 4, but that's for another day). Congratulations @JustinVerlander"





"First ballot HOFer. ⭐️"

It is yet to be seen if he will don the Houston Astros jersey in the future. However, if he decides to wrap it up with the men from Space City, Verlander won't have any regrets as he has done everything in his power to propel the team to two World Series titles.

Justin Verlander's contract

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Justin Verlander is currently a free agent and has recently declined a $25 million extension to remain with the world-champion Astros.

It is reported that the veteran is looking for a contract that is similar to Max Scherzer's three-year $130 million deal with the New York Mets last season. For that to be possible, a team should be willing to pay the 39-year-old close to $43 million a year.

From Verlander's perspective, however, it is a totally justifiable demand as he just claimed another Cy Young Award on the back of a stellar 2022 campaign. Testing the waters of free agency will certainly be beneficial for him given his current age and is just banking on what's left in his tank.

