Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was chosen as the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner. Alcantara bested Atlanta's Max Fried and LA Dodgers ace Julio Urias to become the first-ever Miami Marlin to receive the honor.

MLB @MLB A special season in South Beach.



Alcantara also became just the third player from the Dominican Republic to win the award after three-time winner Pedro Martinez and "Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon.

The 27-year-old led all National League pitchers with 228 2/3 innings pitched, complete games with six, bWAR with 8.1, and came in second for the lowest ERA at 2.28. This was enough to propel the young star to his first Cy Young Award.

Miami Marlins fans and MLB fans in general applauded Alcantara for his consistency on the mound despite his team's struggles this season.

One fan stated:

"Yeah this was the right pick."

Another fan shared:

"Glad they got it right this year."

Alcantara was tireless during the 2022 season, making 14 appearances of at least eight innings, more than twice the amount of the next pitcher on the list. His excellence and proficiency almost guarantee a win or a quality start every time he steps on the mound. It has kept the Marlins in the middle of the table for most of the season.

Sandy Alcantara's career statistics

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara was dealt to the Miami Marlins in a trade involving Zac Gallen that saw Marcell Ozuna head to the St. Louis Cardinals. Ever since Alcantara donned the Miami Marlins jersey in 2018, there has been no looking back for the Dominican ace.

Alcantara has stayed a sub-4.00 ERA pitcher throughout his tenure with the Marlins and has posted a 3.09 ERA with 628 strikeouts across five seasons.

Just this year, he became the only Miami Marlins pitcher in history to pitch more than 200 innings and record 200 strikeouts in consecutive seasons. The last time the feat was achieved in the league was in 2018-19 when Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, and Justin Verlander recorded similar statistics.

