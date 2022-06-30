"This dude is crazy" "Sandy Alcántara will win a Cy young award in the next 5 years" - MLB Twitter reacts to Miami Marlins Sandy Alcantara becoming first pitcher with multiple complete games this year

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins became the first pitcher in the 2022 season to pitch multiple complete games for his team. The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East division, 12 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. Luckily for the Marlins, they have had the chance to showcase some dynamic young talent so far this season, despite the poor record of 34-40.

The performance from Sandy Alcantara comes as calls are beginning to grow to return Alcantara to his first All-Star Game since 2019. Apart from that, some fans have even entertained the idea of floating his name as a Cy Young Award contender.

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara goes the distance in 117-pitch complete game

The Miami Marlins were squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals last night in St. Louis. After being outscored 14-3 the first two games, the Marlins were looking to avoid a series sweep at the hands of a very hot team.

Starting on the mound for Miami last night was 26-year-old Dominican pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara faced the New York Mets in his previous two starts coming into this game, pitching 14 out of a possible 18 innings.

The first complete game of the 2022 season for Sandy Alcantara came on May 22 against the Atlanta Braves. In that appearance, he went the full nine innings, striking out seven and allowing seven hits.

Alcantara is known for being a workhorse. He threw a league-best two complete games in 2019. Last night, Alcantara surrendered three earned runs on a pair of sac-flies and an RBI single.

Sandy Alcantara was able to retire all 27 St. Louis Cardinals batters that he faced. Despite only striking out three hitters, he was able to get out of a host of jams during the game.

Some fans have already begun to mention the Cy Young Award for Alcantara this season. With a record of 8-3, Alcantara now also holds the lowest ERA in the National League at 1.95.

The Miami Marlins will travel to Washington, D.C., to play a Fourth of July weekend series against the Washington Nationals. The Nats are currently five games behind the Marlins and will be looking to make up some ground during an important series.

