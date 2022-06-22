"Why do we suck against sucky teams?" "We got shut out by the fu***** Nationals"- Baltimore Orioles fans furious on Twitter as Washington Nationals bag the game 

The Baltimore Orioles faced off against the Washington Nationals in the first edition of the "Beltway Series". The Orioles got shut out by the Nationals 3-0.

The Baltimore Orioles are now 30-39 on the season, 20.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles FINAL: Nationals 3, Orioles 0 FINAL: Nationals 3, Orioles 0

"FINAL: Nationals 3, Orioles 0"-@Orioles

This was the first of a two-game series against Washington. Jordan Lyles got the start for the Orioles, going 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs. He is now 4-6 with a 4.92 ERA.

Erick Fedde got the start for the Nationals, going six innings and allowing zero earned runs. Fedde is now 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA.

One fan asked the Orioles why they continue to struggle against bad teams.

Other fans cannot believe that the Orioles got shut out by the Washington Nationals, who are one of the worst teams in baseball.

One fan is optimistic, despite the horrendous loss tonight.

Kevin Kerkhoven @KevinKerkhoven but tomorrow is the Orioles night, we split with the Nationals ! @Orioles I’m sadbut tomorrow is the Orioles night, we split with the Nationals ! @Orioles I’m sad 😞 but tomorrow is the Orioles night, we split with the Nationals !🙏❤️😥⚾️😯⚾️😊

Losing at home is unacceptable if you are the Orioles, and one fan agrees.

Overall, this is a disappointing loss for the Orioles, especially since the defeat came at home against one of the worst teams in baseball.

Baltimore Orioles lose first game of series against rivals

The Baltimore Orioles disappointingly dropped the first game of a short two-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Orioles bats went cold in this one as they combined for just four hits.

The Nationals scored one run in each of the first two innings before adding another insurance run in the ninth to hold on. Outfielder Lane Thomas belted out his eighth home run of the season off Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin.

"One pitch was all he needed"-@Nationals

Thomas showed off his opposite field power with this one.

What's on tap?

The Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals wrap up their short two-game series tomorrow night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

Tyler Wells gets the start for the Orioles. Wells is 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA. He will go up against left-hander Patrick Corbin. Corbin has struggled to start the year. This season, he is 3-9 with a 6.59 ERA.

Following their series with the Nationals, the Orioles travel to the southside of Chicago to face off against the White Sox.

