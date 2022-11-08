MLB fans on list of AL Cy Young finalists: "Ohtani or Shane not being top 3 is a f***ing war crime", "Alek Manoah is a CY Young candidate over McClanahan? LMAO"

The MLB season is over and the Houston Astros have won it all. For MLB fans, the next topic of contention is the year-end awards. The league recently posted their finalists for the Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year and Cy Young Award finalists for both leagues.

For the American League, reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez were nominated for the MVP award.

Julio Rodriguez, Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman were nominated for Rookie of the Year. Terry Francona, Scott Servais and Brandon Hyde were nominated for Manager of the Year. While Dylan Cease, Justin Verlander, and Alek Manoah were nominated for the Cy Young Award.

The biggest topic of debate right now is with the Cy Young finalists. With a number of talented arms in the American League, many fans felt that Shohei Ohtani and Shane McClanahan deserved to be on the list as well.

Other names that popped up from the conversation include Houston Astros quality-start-machine Framber Valdez and 2020 AL Cy Young Awardee Shane Bieber, who has quietly been an anchor in the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation.

These hotly-contested topics aren't rare amongst fans as this happens every year, especially when a player they think is deserving is snubbed by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, the baseball body that nominates and selects players for the year-end awards.

After MLB, comes WBC

Team USA celebrate their first World Baseball Classic title.

After a long and arduous Major League Baseball season, the focus now shifts to the World Baseball Classic. The quadrennial event that was last held in 2017 was postponed in 2021 and will now start on March 8, 2023.

Several MLB stars have expressed their desire to play in the event that includes future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera for his native Venezuela, Nolan Arenado for the United States, and possibly Shohei Ohtani for Japan.

