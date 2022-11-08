American League MVP finalist Shohei Ohtani is staying put—at least in the words of Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who confirmed that the superstar will stay in Anaheim for 2023.

The modern-day baseball unicorn has been chosen as one of the three finalists for the American League MVP Award this year and has a chance to defend his crown as the best player in baseball.

The Athletic's Sam Blum reported on the matter in an interview with Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. Along with the Ohtani "no-trade" news, the Angels have also announced that they've hired Marcus Thames as their new hitting coach.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian.

"Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian." - @ Sam Blum

Minasian's comments garnered attention in the baseball fanbase as the majority of the other fanbases think that Ohtani's talents are being wasted in Anaheim.

Ruben🤑🤑 @rxben_21 ‍ twitter.com/JeffFletcherOC… Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Perry Minasian just said the #Angels are not trading Ohtani this winter. Perry Minasian just said the #Angels are not trading Ohtani this winter. Just going to let him walk and get nothing for him instead? That’s fine with me he looks better in Dodger Blue anyway Just going to let him walk and get nothing for him instead? That’s fine with me he looks better in Dodger Blue anyway😮‍💨 twitter.com/JeffFletcherOC…

Ohtani was the center of trade talks as far back as deadline day during the 2022 season, but no move materialized. For now, Minasian reiterated that Ohtani will stay put at least until Opening Day 2023.

𝘿𝙤𝙢 🦃 @BronxBmbrz Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Another year of a generational talent wasted, Perry Minasian is a fucking loser twitter.com/samblum3/statu… Another year of a generational talent wasted, Perry Minasian is a fucking loser twitter.com/samblum3/statu…

express written consent haver @KenRosenthot Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. that’s correct — the angels will be dissolved at winter meetings and their assets redistributed among existing teams twitter.com/samblum3/statu… that’s correct — the angels will be dissolved at winter meetings and their assets redistributed among existing teams twitter.com/samblum3/statu…

Sports Stink @casteeezy Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Wanted better for him… but at least I can see him play in person more 🫡 twitter.com/SamBlum3/statu… Wanted better for him… but at least I can see him play in person more 🫡 twitter.com/SamBlum3/statu…

Ben @BenRanieri10 Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. The Angels having somewhat of a reset button right in front of them and refusing to push it is hilarious and I am here for it twitter.com/samblum3/statu… The Angels having somewhat of a reset button right in front of them and refusing to push it is hilarious and I am here for it twitter.com/samblum3/statu…

Whichever destination or team Ohtani is headed to, it's pretty certain that he will instantly boost the organization's chances of at least making a postseason run.

Shohei Ohtani, a closer?

Ohtani pitching for the Japan national baseball team.

Shohei Ohtani is yet to confirm his attendance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last month, the baseball sensation said he has to take into account which position he will be asked to play first.

“It could depend in part on whether I start or pitch as a middle reliever or closer. I don’t know if they’ll say I could just hit in the first stage.” - Ohtani via the Los Angeles Times

The Samurai Japan (nickname for the Japanese National Baseball Team) are currently the top-seeded national baseball team in the world. The team was drawn with Australia, China, the Czech Republic, and South Korea in Pool B of next year's WBC.

The squad will have a two-game friendly series against Australia on November 9 & 10 and with starters such as Hiroya Miyagi and young stud Roki Sasaki in the fray, it would be interesting to see where Shohei Ohtani will be utilized in the Japanese lineup if he elects to join them.

Poll : 0 votes