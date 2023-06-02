Reggie Jackson is the latest MLB personality to find himself in awe of Shohei Ohtani. The Hall of Famer is currently working with the Houston Astros and had a chance to watch the superstar in action at Minute Maid Park.

Ohtani has been red-hot of late and is an early favorite for the American League MVP, or possibly the Cy Young Award. He has already racked up 15 home runs and 38 RBIs over 56 games. On the defensive front, he has a 5-1 record and a 2.91 ERA. Ohtani currently ranks fourth in the majors in strikeout and sixth in home runs.

Reggie Jackson could not help but heap praise on the 28-year-old Japanese sensation:

"There’s no one that’s done what he’s done except Babe Ruth"

The legendary New York Yankees outfielder went on to compare Ohtani to another two-way superstar in Babe Ruth.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson ( @mroctober ) on Shohei Ohtani: “He does things no one else can be comparable to..You can’t compare him to anybody else.There’s no one that’s done what he’s done except Babe Ruth. It’s just a marvel. I don’t know how you pay him..He’s a class act also” Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) on Shohei Ohtani: “He does things no one else can be comparable to..You can’t compare him to anybody else.There’s no one that’s done what he’s done except Babe Ruth. It’s just a marvel. I don’t know how you pay him..He’s a class act also” https://t.co/dI2N77Jlcy

Ruth is still regarded by many as the greatest baseball player of all time. Known for his ability to hit pitches out of ball parks, Ruth was also an exceptional lefty pitcher. He pitched in 163 games, finishing with 94 wins and 2.28 lifetime ERA.

It is hard to find another comparison for a player like Ohtani. It is rare to see a player dominate on both the offensive and defensive front the way he has. We have to go back over 100 years to find a player who can match his elite skillset.

Shohei Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels throws to first base in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The speculation continues about where Shohei Ohtani will play baseball in 2024. Prior to the season, the Los Angeles Angels star signed a one-year, $30 million deal to remain in Anahiem. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

"I don't know how you pay him? He just an absolute marvel," added Jackson

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 This is the longest home run of Shohei Ohtani's career. This is the longest home run of Shohei Ohtani's career. https://t.co/SHttSj3V0Y

"This is the longest home run of Shohei Ohtani's career." - Sam Blum

If Ohtani does decide to move on from the Angels and enter the free agency market, many analysts believe it will be a record MLB contract. Some are predicting the number could go as high as $500-$600 million.

