Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson's magnificent $8,000,000 car collection ft. iconic '69 Chevy Camaro, '70s Dodge Charger, and more

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball, is also known by the name 'Mr. October' due to his clutch performances in the postseason. Off the field, he's one of the most enthusiastic muscle car collectors, which includes the likes of the '69 Chevy Camaro and the 70s Dodge Charger.

The collection spanning from 1930 to 1980 also includes numerous exotic cars, like Ferrari. His love for cars started when he was young, and he was always curious about the make and year of vehicles driving on the street. As time passed, Jackson turned out to be a vintage car collector and was the owner of the popular Reggie Jackson Collection.

His collection has more than 100 automobiles. However, in 1988, when he had around 98 vehicles, 35 caught fire and were destroyed, per the Motorcities report. According to the same report, his impressive car collection is worth around $8 million.

His father, Martinez Jackson, taught him about vehicles and how to repair them. The first automobile he owned was a second-hand 1951 Chevrolet, which he bought from his brother for $5. He also bought a 1951 Ford and a 1955 Chevrolet.

Check out the Reggie Jackson Collection tour:

More about Reggie Jackson's muscle car collection

Muscle cars are automobiles that have the horsepower to dominate drag races. This vintage American car has a medium-sized body and chassis with big performance engines.

Among Reggie Jackson's prized treasures is the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro from the muscle car era (1964–1972), which had a rare all-aluminum 427 engine. Another gem in his collection is the 1970s Dodge Charger, which embodies raw power and charismatic design.

Other muscle cars in Jackson's collection include the likes of the '57 Chevy Bel Air, '63 lightweight Pontiacs and Satellite GTX. He also added how he ended up purchasing the Pontiacs.

"The maroon Pontiac came from a guy that most of us know a man named Charlie Finley, when I signed my baseball contract in 1966," Jackson said in the video.

"I got a $94,000.00 bonus, eight semesters of college education, at $2,000.00 a copy, and a '67 421 Catalina with a four speed. Something I'll always remember."

Why is Reggie Jackson called Mr. October?

It's not easy to live up to Jackson's postseason legacy, and his accolades speak for themselves. From 1972 to 1974, he helped the Oakland Athletics win five consecutive American League West divisional crowns, three consecutive American League pennants and three consecutive World Series titles.

With the New York Yankees, he won four American League East divisional pennants, three American League pennants and back-to-back World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.

Moreover, he earned World Series MVP honors in 1973 and 1977. In the postseason, he batted .278 with 78 hits, 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 77 games.

