The Texas Rangers and hard-hitting outfielder Adolis Garcia have reached an agreement on a two-year, $14,000,000 contract extension. The 30-year-old from Ciego De Avila, Cuba will avoid arbitration and instead, he will have one more year of arbitration eligibility in the 2025-26 offseason. That being said, another extension would remove that hearing as well.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Adolis Garcia's contract holds a series of escalators based on MVP voting, which could see his salary increase to a maximum of $20,250,000.

The extension to Garcia was an important one for the Texas Rangers, who will be looking to repeat as World Series champions in 2024. Following to announcement that the Rangers and Garcia reached an agreement on the contract extension, many Texas fans took to social media to praise both the player and the club.

Garcia's arbitration hearing was set for Thursday, yet the two parties came together on an extension before facing the arbitrator. Because of this extension, many fans believed that Garcia rightfully deserved the two-year extension, whereas others praised the front office for getting the deal done.

Many of the Texas Rangers fans have taken to social media to congratulate their outfielder for earning himself the deal. Others have said that the team is only a few moves away from going back-to-back this upcoming season.

Needless to say, the extension for Adolis Garcia has gone over swimmingly with many feeling blessed that the World Series hero will be donning the Rangers uniform for the next two years.

Adolis Garcia's 2023 World Series run was one for the ages

The Texas Rangers outfielder helped slug the team to the first World Series title in franchise history. Although he was not a household name before his fantastic postseason run, he very well might be now.

Even though an injury kept Adolis Garcia from playing in the Texas Rangers' final World Series game, the outfielder made history more than once. Not only his Adolis contribute to the Rangers winning their first World Series championship but he also set the new MLB record for RBIs in a single postseason with 22.

This is a big reason why the outfielder is receiving so much love on social media from Rangers fans who have his historic run fresh in their minds. Only time will tell if Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager will be able to win another title this year, however, keeping Garcia in the team's uniform certainly doesn't hurt their cause.

