New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a doting husband to wife Hannah Davis. She has always praised her husband for his support and recently spoke how he has been a constant source of inspiration for her.

Speaking to People, Hannah credited Jeter for encouraging her to take a break in life every once in a while to reset. She said:

"Always encouraging me to take time for myself, whether it's a night away or a trip. Anything just to get away and reset. Even if it's just taking time to go for a walk or listen to a podcast, that can be very helpful."

Jeter and Hannah share four kids together; three daughters and a son. Jeter also spoke about spending time with family during the holiday season.

"The holiday season will be here before you know it," Derek says. "That's always fun when you get towards Thanksgiving and Christmas. The kids get excited to see family and friends and Santa Claus is coming. So we're looking forward to that fun."

Derek Jeter loved Hannah Jeter's Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot

Supermodel Hannah Davis was featured in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 2015. That year, Hannah told E! News that she had received a lot of positive feedback, even from husband Jeter.

"Everyone was really excited for me. Everyone in my life. I mean, this is huge. So they're all very happy."

Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015

Hannah stumbled across Jeter and his group of buddies in a restaurant in 2012 while having dinner. Within Jeter's circle, the two found that they had a mutual friend. Their worlds intertwined as a result of this encounter, creating an environment for a happy romance.

Jeter played for the Yankees for the whole of his 20-year Major League Baseball career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history, and the most by a position player. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. Jeter's daughters were also present to support their daddy.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.