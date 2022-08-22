"Hannah is Derek's type for sure, he's always liked tall girls" - Derek Jeter's ex-girlfriend took a dig at his wife, claimed Hannah Jeter was a 'seven'

Playboy-famed Vida Guerra was romantically involved with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter in 2005.

When Jeter got engaged to Hannah Davis in November 2015, Vida Guerra spoke up about how she felt about his fiancée.

In an interview with TMZ, Guerra said:

"Hannah is Derek's type for sure, he's always liked tall girls."

Apart from complimenting Hannah's stature, Guerra also took a dig at her general appearance.

Vida added:

"But she was like a seven when him and I dated."

Vida Guerra congratulated Derek Jeter after he proposed to Hannah Davis in 2015

Derek; Hannah Davis Jeter's engagement ring (bottom left inset); Derek with Vida Guerra (up leftt inset)

After breaking up with Vida Guerra, Jeter dated several leading ladies like Adriana Lima, Vanessa Minnillo, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly.

Post Jeter's separation from Minka Kelly, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis and Derek started seeing each other in 2012. Three years after dating Hannah, Derek decided to pop the question in 2015, and it was a "yes" from Davis' side.

Following news of Derek and Hannah's engagement, Vida Guerra, the former flame of Derek, was happy for the pair.

Guerra revealed that she knew Jeter always wanted to settle down post his retirement from the MLB and he is indeed following his plans.

The former player retired from the MLB in 2015, got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot with Hannah Davis in 2016.

Vida mentioned:

"He said once he retired he wanted to get married, so he’s living his dream."

Further, the Cuban-American model said that the former MLB shortstop is an incredible personality and sent good wishes.

"He’s really an awesome person, and I wish him all the best.”

Jeter is still married to Hannah Davis Jeter and they share three daughters: Bella (4), Story (3), and River (8 months). On the other hand, Vida is still unmarried.

