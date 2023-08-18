Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah make up one of the most high-profile couples around today. The Hall of Famer and model have been no strangers to the limelight since getting married in 2016.

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022 on account of his two decades playing for the New York Yankees. During that time, Jeter registered a .315 career average 3465 hits, four Gold Gloves, a Rookie of the Year distinction, as well as four World Series rings.

Born and raised in the US Virgin Islands, Hannah Davis was a well-known model prior to meeting Jeter. A young tennis star, Hannah has appeared in photoshoots for Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and Victoria's Secret, among other things.

"Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribune Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2)" - Talkin Yanks

Now with three children, including a boy welcomed last May, the couple have become more and more private. In fact, Jeter is known for eschewing social media.

In a recent interview for the Editorialist, Hannah Jeter echoed the sentiments of her husband, the New York Yankees star. Despite boasting over 770,000 followers on Instagram, Hannah has only posted four times. In relation to her preference for privacy, Jeter credited her husband, saying:

"It has never felt natural to me, I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case"

Hannah Jeter acknowledged that leveraging social media is an important part of modelling, and likely led to her meeting Derek Jeter in the first place. However, Hannah believes that her family is too private to flaunt on social media.

Since retiring in 2014, Jeter has kept active. In addition to acquiring a minority ownership stake in the Miami Marlins, he is also a regular on FOX Sports, where he appears alongside other former players, such as Alex Rodriguez.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are taking the right approach

In the age of social media, we can often feel our real-life connections slip away in lieu of scrolling. By publicly touting their disinterest in social media, the Jeters have shown that there is more to life than "public persona." While fans undoubtedly want to see more of the couple and their children, it's safe to brand their strategy as logical.