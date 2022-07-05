"Happy 4th of July. Love how the score matches the date!!" "THE MOST PATRIOTIC TEAM IN BASEBALL" - New York Mets fans celebrate victory over Cincinnati Reds with a very fitting scoreline

The New York Mets overcame the Cincinnati Reds in today's game in style. The pride of Queens came away with a 7-4 in 7/4 at the Great American Ballpark.

Even if they were facing the struggling Reds, it wasn't a walk in the park (no pun intended) for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the second for New York. Cincinnati then tied the game up after Brandon Drury scored a three-run homer in the bottom of the third.

However, the Mets would pour it on, starting with Francisco Lindor's homer to Eduardo Escobar's RBI single that pushed the score to 7-4. A patriotic scoreline to celebrate a patriotic day.

Taijuan Walker was given the victory after his nine strikeout performance. He is now 7-2 for the year with a 2.86 ERA. Rookie Hunter Greene garnered the loss after issuing six runs against the Mets. Seth Lugo was credited with the save, his third of the year.

With their win this Fourth of July, the New York Mets became the first National League team to have 50 wins this season. They follow in the footsteps of their crosstown counterparts, the Yankees, and the Houston Astros as the only teams with half a century of wins.

Four @Imlucky444 @Mets 50 wins Happy 4th let's do it again tomorrow @Mets 50 wins Happy 4th let's do it again tomorrow https://t.co/cJAl8AxHmO

After today's win, Mets fans are now set for the return of their two aces. Max Scherzer will start tomorrow after a forty-seven-day absence due to a left oblique strain.

Jacob deGrom, on the other hand, is nearing a return after pitching in his rehab assignment in Class A St. Lucie. He hasn't pitched in the majors in almost a year.

New York Mets fans celebrate Fourth of July victory and look forward to the return of their aces

Max Scherzer will make his first start in more than a month tomorrow. He holds a 5-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and looked set for another Cy Young-worthy season before his injury.

With Scherzer's impending return, eyes are also focused on Jacob deGrom. He is slowly easing his way back to form after a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The New York Mets have managed to not only stay afloat after the absence of their aces, but have also dominated the league. The return of their stars is just a plus at this point and a sure key to even more success.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @Mets Nice clean win. Need to sweep these guys @Mets Nice clean win. Need to sweep these guys

The Mets are now 20 games over .500 and four games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

New York teams have been dominating this season and fans have already called for unity that a Subway World Series would be best for both fanbases.

Mammyth @Mammyth3 @Mets Can us Yanks and Mets fans just agree that the Subway Series World Series is gonna be amazing @Mets Can us Yanks and Mets fans just agree that the Subway Series World Series is gonna be amazing

It's pretty early to say if a World Series matchup between the two New York-based squads will happen. But one thing is for certain, day-by-day, the New York Mets are establishing themselves as perennial National League contenders.

