"Happy Bday" - Derek Jeter posts birthday greetings for Alex Rodriguez on Instagram after calling him "not a true friend" in his docuseries "The Captain"

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez turned 47 on July 27. In an exciting turn of events, Derek Jeter, who shares a strained relationship with Alex, wished him a happy birthday via Instagram. This comes after Derek called Alex "not a true friend" in his newly released docuseries "The Captain."

Alex Rodriguez kicked off his 47th birthday in a unique fashion. He took to Instagram and posted a short clip playing golf.

"Waking up on my birthday like a kid! But the night may bring out my birthday suit." - A-Rod

Among those who wished Alex a happy 47th birthday was retired New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Before Alex Rodriguez gave the contentious interview to American men's magazine "Esquire" in 2001, Derek and Alex Rodriguez had been the closest of friends. A-Rod aggravated the insult when he spoke about Derek in a bad light to Dan Patrick on an ESPN radio program.

Patrick questioned A-Rod, “So what’d you think of Jeter’s contract?”

In response, Alex said, “There’s not one thing he does better than me.”

It has been 21 years, but the complex relationship between Jeter and Rodriguez is still a hot topic. Derek Jeter went on to say in his new docuseries, "The Captain," that Alex is "not a true friend."

Nevertheless, despite the decades-long feud, Derek wished Alex Rodriguez a "Happy Bday" on July 27. The comment received 121 likes.

Derek Jeter reveals there's no cold war between him and Alex Rodriguez

In an interview with "Good Day New York," Derek talked about his multi-part ESPN documentary, "The Captain."

When asked about the Jeter-Rodriguez rift, Derek said,

"There is no wedge. Everything's good. I know people, to this day when I go places, it's one of the first things they ask me about. There are no issues between Alex and I at all."

Finally, Derek has shut down the rumors about his fractured bond with A-Rod. Currently, he has no time for these petty things and seems to be enjoying family life with his wife and three daughters.

