"Hard pass" "He was leaving after 1 year no matter what" - MLB fans react to reports of Carlos Correa's uncertain future with the Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa still hasn't made a decision on his future in Minnesota. Correa was one of the most surprising signings this past offseason when he signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins. The slugging shortstop signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

There was a lot of excitement in Minnesota following the Carlos Correa signing. Fans were eager to see him paired with a player like Byron Buxton. While not the favorites to win the AL Central, things were looking up for the Twins.

They have been hit with injuries all year. They have sent 32 players to the injured list this season. One of their best prospects, Royce Lewis, tore his ACL in his first game after being called up. Their most recent injury to Byron Buxton has all but ended the season for the Twins.

This season hasn't been a memorable one for the Minnesota Twins. The one thing that has been a bright spot for them has been Carlos Correa.

He's been one of the players on the Twins while staying away from the injury bug. He's also provided Minnesota with above-average shortstop statistics. Batting .289 for the season with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .834, which ranks him 20th in the MLB.

With the upcoming shortstop free agent market, some fans don't want Carlos Correa as their shortstop.

Many fans around the league have their eyes set on Trea Turner, the top free agent shortstop for the 2023 season. Trea Turner is yet to receive any type of extension from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other fans believe that Correa will opt-out of his contract after this season no matter what. He has collected $35.1 million this season, and could be searching for a long-term contract.

Correa will see interest around the league if he is to opt-out after the season is over. Along with his on-field performance, Correa is a leader in the clubhouse. He's a fiery player that will stand up for his teammates no matter what.

Carlos Correa's offseason will be one to watch

It will be interesting to see what Correa does this offseason. Is he looking for a long-term contract? Does he not see any potential in the Minnesota Twins next season? Or, will he return hoping the team can stay healthy? A return to the Twins could be the difference in them competing for the AL Central next year or not.

