Harrison Bader sounds motivated and excited about the upcoming season. The New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition is expected to play a big role in 2023. Bader is regarded as one of the league's most defensively sound outfielders, an area of the field the Yankees had trouble with last season.

Injuries have limited Bader's appearances in pinstripes. In fact, the 28-year-old played just 14 regular-season games for the Bronx Bombers. He was, however, instrumental in the Yankees' deep playoff run and fans were impressed with what they saw.

"From the physical standpoint, the bat speed and the hand speed - I’m in a great spot," said Bader

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the speedy outfielder is looking forward to a big year.

"Just getting ready for a championship season in 2023."

Bader was speaking with NJ.com in his most recent interview. He played down any injury concerns and was confident about the Yankees' chances next season.

Right before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees traded left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for Bader. The move baffled many fans. It was common knowledge that Bader would miss the majority of the season due to plantar fasciitis.

The fact that Jordan Montgomery came out firing after the trade really irked a section of the Yankees fanbase. While the Cardinals slingshot themselves into first place in the National League Central, Bader remained on the sidelines.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader's FIFTH home run of the playoffs puts the Yanks back on top! Harrison Bader's FIFTH home run of the playoffs puts the Yanks back on top! https://t.co/grVIqmmBUo

"Harrison Bader's FIFTH home run of the playoffs puts the Yanks back on top!" - Talkin' Yanks

It wasn't until the playoffs that Yankees fans started to truly appreciate his skillset. Bader was a key piece of the struggling offense in the postseason and provided some clutch hits in tough spots.

Over a stretch of nine playoff games, he slashed .333/.429/.833 with a whopping 1.262 OPS. While Aaron Judge went through a mini-slump, he led the Yankees in home runs (5), hits (10) and runs (8).

The New York Yankees will expect Harrison Bader to play a big role in 2023

Harrison Bader celebrates his solo home against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees are still looking to shore up the outfield. Aside from Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, they have very few options. Aaron Hicks had a tough season and the remaining outfield options are young and/or inexperienced.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader’s first home run as a Yankee ties the game in the playoffs! Harrison Bader’s first home run as a Yankee ties the game in the playoffs! https://t.co/Ne7x8e9SKz

"Harrison Bader’s first home run as a Yankee ties the game in the playoffs!" - Talkin' Yanks

Harrison Bader was born and raised in New York. He understands the importance of playing centerfield for one of the league's most storied franchises. The Gold Glove winner is fearless and excels under the spotlight. If Bader can remain injury-free, this trade could be a gamble that pays off.

