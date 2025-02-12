Harrison Bader makes feelings known on joining Twins for $6,250,000; opens up about time with Yankees, Mets

The Minnesota Twins have added outfielder Harrison Bader to their roster for the 2025 campaign after signing him to a one-year, $6.25 million deal last week. The 30-year-old was a free agent for the second time this winter, having already played for four teams in his eight-year major career thus far.

Harrison Bader expressed his joy and excitement at getting the opportunity to join the Minnesota Twins, as he wanted to join a team that could contend for a playoff spot. Bader feels the Twins have a highly talented group of players, while manager Rocco Baldelli has already developed a winning culture in the clubhouse.

On Tuesday, Harrison Bader gave a video interview with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgergian on MLB Hot Stove. He opened up on his move to the Twins during the show.

"It's a very competitive team. A lot of guys in the team that I look up to. A lot of guys that I asked for autographs when I played them, because I respect their game so much," Bader said. "To be around those guys with that level of experience, I'm just excited. I'm going to go out there and try to be a winning player. Help this team win, day in and day out. That's all I care about.

"I wanted to play as much [as I could], but I also wanted to be on a competitive team," he added. "It was a deal that I was extremely excited about. The opportunity was there, the winning culture was there, and the drive was there, starting at the top with Rocco. It just gave me a fantastic opportunity, and I'm going to go out there to be a winning player."

The Twins posted an 82-80 record in 2024 but still finished fourth in what turned out to be a highly competitive division battle in the American League Central.

It was a fantastic experience: Harrison Bader on playing for both the Yankees and the Mets

Harrison Bader has represented both the Yankees and the Mets during his career (Image Source: IMAGN)

Harrison Bader was born in the Bronxville neighborhood in Westchester County, New York, and has gone on to represent both MLB teams of the city during his career. Bader shed light on playing for the two organizations of his hometown.

"It was a fantastic experience, obviously, growing up there," he said. "The rivalry between the fans. To experience two different organizations on both sides was awesome. The level of competition, too, was great. It was a beautiful experience, something I couldn't have dreamt of, and how it played out was fantastic.

"The Bronx and Queens are a little different. If you're from New York, you kind of understand how that's different," he added. "But overall, the fans were awesome. The energy was awesome every night. There's so much history on both sides. Just doing that as a young kid and playing it out was awesome."

Harrison Bader was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and made his MLB debut with the team in 2017. He was then traded to the New York Yankees four years later, before being claimed on waivers by the Cincinnati Reds for his final season before reaching free agency. Bader had joined the New York Mets on a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2024 campaign.

