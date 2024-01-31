"Has to be better than John Angelos" "Good riddance" - Orioles fans rejoice as team braces for $1,750,000,000 takeover by David Rubenstein and co.

Baltimore Orioles owner John Angelos has reportedly agreed to sell the team to two private equity billionaires, David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. The sale is valued at a whopping $1.725 billion.

Baltimore legend Cal Ripken Jr. is also expected to be part of the incoming ownership group. However, the deal must still be finalized by the other team owners, who are meeting next week.

Rubenstein is expected to be the ownership's decision-maker. He has reportedly long been wanting to purchase a professional sports team. Last year, he let it be known he was interested in owning the team. He has also looked at purchasing the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore has struggled under the ownership of the Angelos family. Since the family purchased the team in 1993, they have yet to win a World Series. The organization's last World Series title came back in 1983.

"Now, if private equity billionaires were any good at making things better…. But, this has to be better than John Angelos" one fan posted.

"Good riddance to the Angelos family" another fan posted.

Baltimore Orioles fans could not be happier to see the team will be under new ownership. Rubenstein is a Baltimore native and is expected to have an unwavering commitment to bring success to the organization.

The team will not be sold in its entirety right away. Puck News reported that the Rubenstein group will receive 40% stake initially. The remainder of the ownership stake will be transferred once Peter Angelos passes away.

There has been drama within the Angelos family after John took over the Baltimore Orioles' ownership duties

Pete Angelos purchased the Baltimore Orioles in 1993 and took control of the daily duties. In 2017, he ran into some health troubles and collapsed. This led his wife, Georgia, and sons, John and Lou, to take on more prominent roles.

In 2022, it was reported that there was some infighting amongst the family about control of the franchise. Multiple lawsuits were filed after the league approved John as the organization's control person.

The lawsuits were eventually dropped, and John stated there were no plans to change the principal's ownership. However, nearly a year later, the plan has changed.

Rubenstein and co. are getting an exciting team with a great foundation. They have the means to be contenders for years to come and should be a force to be reckoned with this season.

