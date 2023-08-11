Has there ever been a New York Yankees - Philadelphia Phillies World Series? Exploring the championship history of the two franchises

The New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies are two of the oldest, and most esteemed clubs in baseball. Despite their geographical proximity, the two sides do not see much of each other.

Before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decided to enact schedule changes that will see the two teams square off at least once per season, they would meet once every three years. However, that was still plenty of time for a rivalry to establish itself.

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees first met in a World Series in 1950. The Bronx Bombers were the defending champs, who had won the Fall Classic in three of the previous eight seasons. The Phillies, meanwhile, had never won a championship.

Game 1 was won 1-0 on account of a Yankees sac-fly. Joe DiMaggio's home run sealed the win in Game 2. The Yankees easily won the last two games of the series to beat the Phillies in the 1950 World Series.

Fifty-nine years later, in 2009, the two met again. This time, the Yankees boasted superstars like Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Mariano Rivera. Although the 103-win Yankees were heavily favored, a pair of home runs from Phillies shortstop Chase Utley gave his team a 6-1 win in Game 1.

The New York Yankees battled back to win the next three games. Ahead of Game 2, Jay-Z performed his iconic "Empire State of Mind" alongside co-star Alicia Keys. A-Rod hit a homer to win Game 3, and CC Sabathia went seven innings to win Game 4.

In Game 5, Chase Utley homered twice again to deliver an 8-6 victory for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team's victory put them down by a series score of 3-2 as they flew back to New York for Game 6.

In Game 6, Hideki Matsui hit a clutch three-run home run in the second inning, and the Yankees did not look back. PhIllies pitcher JA Happ surrendered another two-run double to Matsui. The Japanese star's sixth RBI of the game tied a World Series record. Closer Mariano Rivera came in to finish the game, and the Yankees won their 27th, and most recent World Series.

2023 will not likely see a New York Yankees - Philadelphia Phillies rematch

While the Phillies sit comfortably atop the NL Wild Card table, things are not as rosy for the New York Yankees. Still last place in the AL East, the Bombers are 12 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, and five games out of a Wild Card spot. We may relive '09, but we won't see the same matchiup in 2023.