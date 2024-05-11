“Has it landed yet???” – Cubs fans hyped as Cody Bellinger demolishes 100 mph fastball over the fence against Pirates

Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger is just over two weeks removed from fracturing two ribs after crashing into the wall on Apr 23. After spending time on the IL, he was back in the lineup on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres and crushed a home run.

Fast forward to Friday, and it is the same story. Bellinger crushed a solo home run in the first innings off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones. Bellinger does not look to be hindered by those ribs.

The homer marked Bellinger's seventh of the season as he heats up. This is one of the last guys in the league opposing teams want to see get hot at the plate.

Bellinger has been working in the designated hitter role since coming off the IL. The club does not want to rush him back into the outfield, especially with Pete Crow-Armstrong getting quality looks in center.

"Has it landed yet???" - one fan posted.

"He's back!!!!" - posted another.

Cubs fans are more than impressed with Bellinger's monster home run. It left his bat at 103.7 mph, making it a missile going into the bleachers at PNC Park.

"Belli bombs for dayz" - said another fan.

"MY BOY BELLI" - said another.

Fans are happy to see their slugger back in the lineup. He could not have come back at a better time with top pitching prospect Paul Skenes set to debut on Saturday.

While the Cubs welcome Cody Bellinger back, another slugger moves to the IL

Chicago Cubs - Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson (Image via USA Today)

While the Cubs got Cody Bellinger back, they announced on Friday that Dansby Swanson would be placed on the 10-day IL. The shortstop is dealing with a sprained right knee that he suffered in a late-April game.

Swanson will make a rare trip to the IL, as he has only missed 17 games over the last two full seasons. Expect the two-time All-Star to race off the IL the first chance he gets.

With Swanson headed to the IL, the Cubbies reinstated Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki was dealing with a right oblique strain, so it is great to see him make a fast recovery.

Suzuki was not in the lineup on Friday, as manager Craig Counsell will likely ease him back into the lineup. He does not want to see another star heading to the IL.

