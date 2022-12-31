Has any player in MLB been named All-Star as both a pitcher and a position player?

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani accomplished another incredible milestone during his spectacular 2021 season. The 26-year-old made it to his first All-Star game as both a pitcher and a position player. In league history, no player has ever earned All-Star honors in both categories at the same time.

The 26-year-old Japanese superstar made history in the 2021 All-Star Game after his selection as an American League pitcher and hitter. He had the best home run rate in the American League, hitting one every 11.7 at-bats.

The highest percentage of home runs in all of baseball in 2021, at about 33.0%, came from his fly balls. More than any other player, he barreled the ball 78 times, and his 22.3% barrel percentage was the best in MLB.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher & leadoff hitter for the AL in the 2021 All-Star Game 🤩 Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher & leadoff hitter for the AL in the 2021 All-Star Game 🤩 https://t.co/dRzKKiSonp

"Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher & leadoff hitter for the AL in the 2021 All-Star Game" - MLBONFOX

Shohei Ohtani, the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter for the AL, made it to the 2021 All-Star team last year and became the league's first two-way All-Star. On July 19, the day following the Home Run Derby, the All-Star Game for this year took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He repeated the feat yet again in the 2022 season.

Best takes from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The greatest and best stars in baseball gathered at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the All-Star Game in his home stadium for the sixth time in the previous 40 years, was in comfortable territory.

With a 3-2 victory over the National League, the American League extended their Midsummer Classic winning streak to nine games. Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees won the game's MVP honor. Stanton hit a home run and was 1-for-2 at the plate. The AL now has a career record against the NL of 47-43-2.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Here are the best sights and sounds from the Midsummer Classic 🤩 The 2022 MLB All-Star Game was a movieHere are the best sights and sounds from the Midsummer Classic 🤩 The 2022 MLB All-Star Game was a movie 🎬Here are the best sights and sounds from the Midsummer Classic 🤩 https://t.co/5lcJAWM4J4

"The 2022 MLB All-Star Game was a movie. Here are the best sights and sounds from the Midsummer Classic" - MLBONFOX

A run for the National League would have meant that a home run derby would have decided the MLB All-Star Game, as the National League trailed 3-2 going into the ninth inning.

SportsGrid @SportsGrid



He ties up the all star game @ 2



#AllStarGame #MLB

Giancarlo Stanton NUKEHe ties up the all star game @ 2 Giancarlo Stanton NUKE 💣 He ties up the all star game @ 2 🔥 #AllStarGame #MLB https://t.co/GLF8q9JozD

"Giancarlo Stanton NUKE" - SportsGrid

To send the AL to its ninth straight victory, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase retired Garrett Cooper, Kyle Schwarber, and Jake Cronenworth by striking out the side. Giancarlo Stanton, a local player, won the All-Star MVP award for his 457-foot shot that came up just short of the left-field roof.

