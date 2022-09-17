"Hate us America", "We gotta win this WS" - Houston Astros fans convinced this is the year after team clinches sixth straight playoff appearance

The Houston Astros have secured their spot in the playoffs for the sixth straight year. The 2017 champions are on a mission to make their fourth World Series appearance in six seasons. They are the second team to lock up a playoff spot alongside the LA Dodgers.

The Astros dominated the American League West and have looked in control since Day 1. A 5-0 win against the division's last-placed Oakland Athletics was enough to claim their spot in the postseason. That result, combined with the Baltimore Orioles' 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, means the Astros are mathematically safe.

The Houston Astros are cruising into the playoffs. Fans are excited about the team's potential. While many are still taking shots at the Astros for the sign-stealing scandal, Astros fans have remained resilient. They will continue to keep their eyes on the prize as they chase a second World Series in franchise history.

Yordan Alvarez has been outstanding all season and did not disappoint on Friday. The Dominican slugger was 4-4 on the night with three runs and three RBI. More importantly, he finished with a miraculous three home runs on the night to guide his team to victory.

Astros fans believe Alvarez should be a candidate for the AL MVP, despite Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge's exemplary seasons.

Soyhei Phillies Soytani @Soycheerios Fuck it. Give the MVP to Yordan. He lead Astros to Clinch the playoffs before Yankees. I do not wanna hear “without this person, they’ll still make the playoff” type of bs. Yordan Alvarez is your 2022 AL MVP. You don’t like it, maybe Judge should’ve played for the Astros Fuck it. Give the MVP to Yordan. He lead Astros to Clinch the playoffs before Yankees. I do not wanna hear “without this person, they’ll still make the playoff” type of bs. Yordan Alvarez is your 2022 AL MVP. You don’t like it, maybe Judge should’ve played for the Astros

Mike Bayham @MikeBayham #HatingHoustonIsNotAFamilyValue That Yordan Alvarez has not been a part of serious MVP conversation is very indicting of what passes for sports journalism. @astros That Yordan Alvarez has not been a part of serious MVP conversation is very indicting of what passes for sports journalism. @astros #HatingHoustonIsNotAFamilyValue

Two-time Cy Young Award winner and 2011 American League MVP Justin Verlander also played a big role in the victory. It took Verlander just 79 pitches to finish five shutout innings. He struck out nine batters and walked only one.

Sophie @PepperGii @astros This time with a Cy Young pitcher. and a Cy Young contender. Nice. @astros This time with a Cy Young pitcher. and a Cy Young contender. Nice.

Verlander has now lowered his ERA to a league-leading 1.78. It would be a career best for the veteran if he could finish the season with anything below a 2.40 ERA.

Kyle Tucker celebrates a solo home run with Trey Mancini at Comerica Park.

The Houston Astros have a 95-50 record this season. They are the American League's best team and trail only the LA Dodgers (99-44). The Astros hold a commanding advantage in the AL West. They lead the Seattle Mariners by 14 games and hold a 31.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers.

One advantage of making the playoffs this early is the ability to rest key players. The Astros do have plenty of depth and this could be a good opportunity for some of the younger players.

The Houston Astros have remained one of the most consistent teams over the last decade. A sixth consecutive playoff appearance shows that they are doing something right. Although the sign-stealing scandal remains a stain on the club's history, fans are positive about the team's future.

If the Astros can continue their regular-season form, they look like clear favorites for the AL pennant.

