"Haters are going to hate" - Dodgers All-Star reliever shares blunt take on team's doubters

Newly-minted Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates put the doubters on notice as he reponded to the criticism toward the reigning world champions. Yates had some choice words for the baseball fans and commentators that went out of their way to claim that the team is ruining baseball by hoarding talent.

The reliever said no one in the Dodger clubhouse gives attention to the hate comments and that everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

"I don't think anybody in the clubhouse cares. I mean haters are going to hate, right," Yates suggested. (0:21-0:24)

The two-time All-Star shared his thoughts in an interview with the team's fan site. Yates maintained that everyone is just excited in Los Angeles to be representing the famous colors of the team.

"I think we're all pretty excited to be in this clubhouse and wearing these colors." (0:35-0:40)

In what can only be described as one of the best free agency periods in MLB history, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired an impressive haul of talent that further cemented their bid for a back-to-back World Series run, at least on paper.

The team signed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, All-Star Michael Conforto, All-Star relievers Yates and Tanner Scott, NPB pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, and KBO utility star Hyeseong Kim.

Dodgers sweep 2025 Tokyo Series against Cubs

The reigning world champions opened their title defense bid with a solid sweep of the 2025 MLB season curtain raiser in Tokyo. The Dodgers claimed both games against the Chicago Cubs as both of the team's Japanese talents took center stage.

"The Japanese stars of the #TokyoSeries" - @ MLB

In Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, the reigning champions trotted out three-time Eiji Sawamura awardee Yoshinobu Yamamoto to match up against two-time NPB All-Star and MLB All-Star Shota Imanaga.

Both pitchers had brilliant displays, with Yamamoto getting the win after pitching five innings of one run ball on three base hits and four strikeouts. Imanaga, meanwhile, surrendered no hits, walked four and struck out two in a four inning output. Los Angeles would ultimately prevail 4-1, after Tommy Edman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez pitched in on the scoring charts.

In Game 2, the NL West powerhouse assigned NPB phenom Roki Sasaki to make his MLB debut in front of his countrymen opposite Chicago's Justin Steele. Sasaki pitched just three innings and got out of a jam after surrendering a run, five walks and three strikeouts.

Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez each tallied a home run before Shohei Ohtani did what he does best, hitting a towering home run.

The contest finished 6-3 in favor of the Dodgers as they kick off their 2025 title defense with a 2-0 record.

