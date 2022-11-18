On July 23, 2019, WWE superstar John Cena praised Major League Baseball for cracking down on PED usage and encouraging fair play. The 13-time WWE Championship winner took to Twitter to laud MLB for its bold move to clean up the mess made by numerous prominent players.

He tagged the MLB's Twitter handle and wrote:

"Also hats off to MLB for putting their foot down against PED."

His post was uploaded at a time when MLB was about to announce mass suspensions for drug usage.

Previously, multiple attempts to remove PED usage in MLB had been met with repeated failure. Finally, in July 2013, MLB was expecting a conclusive win over PEDs by banning the offenders for a specific period as punishment.

In May 2014, MLB and MLBPA announced an updated version of the Joint Drug Agreement. First- and second-time offenders will be subjected to 80 games and 162 games suspensions. Third-time offenders will be subjected to a lifetime ban.

John Cena was upset with Alex Rodriguez after the Yankees star confessed to using PEDs

WWE superstar John Cena was disgusted in 2009 when New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez admitted to using anabolic drugs during his MLB career. Furthermore, he feels that steroid users should be imprisoned for their actions.

As per a Bleacher Report article from 2009, Cena said:

"What happened with Alex Rodriguez and the steroids revelations sickened him. He thinks if everyone really wants to get serious about cleaning up the game, “they should send the guys to jail.”

He also took this opportunity to mention his stringent principles:

“I’m not only a guy who will say I’m clean, but I’ll beat my chest to the world that I’m clean,” he said. “I have very, very strong opinions on that.”

John Cena's powerful physique has always drawn notice, being attributed to steroid use. He did, however, emphasize the significance of his genetics in the creation of his remarkable physique.

To prove to the world that he is not using steroids, the wrestler declared that he is prepared to urinate in any cup.

