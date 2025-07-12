"Haunting the Cubs" - Fans go wild as Cody Bellinger torches former team with 3-HRs in first 'revenge' game since trade

The New York Yankees smashed the Chicago Cubs in Friday's series opener with Cody Bellinger reminding the Cubs fans of his hitting prowess. The All-Star outfielder went deep thrice in his first game against his former team at Yankee Stadium.

Cody Bellinger was traded to the Yankees by the Cubs in December and the former National League MVP came back to haunt his former team. Bellinger registered his first three-home run game of his career on Friday, helping the Yankees to an 11-0 win.

Fans went wild after Bellinger's 'revenge' game in the series opener.

"Haunting the Cubs," wrote a fan.

"So nice he did it thrice," wrote another fan.

"Cubs are officially missing the playoffs after tonight. There’s no bouncing back from this," claimed a fan.

Bellinger almost had another home run in the seventh inning only for Kyle Tucker to make a leaping grab in right field to rob a potential homer.

"Should have had four," said a fan.

"Dear Brian Cashman - please offer Bellinger a boatload," pleaded a fan.

Cody Bellinger's three-home run game was the 40th such instance in the Yankees' franchise history. It is also the first time three Yankees players have had three home run games in a season as Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge did it before Bellinger this season.

