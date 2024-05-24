"Haven't seen a performance that would warrant a major Aaron Judge-like contract" - MLB insider weighs in on All-Star 1B Pete Alonso's future at Mets

The New York Mets have several star players who could become free agents next season if an extension is not agreed upon by the end of the current campaign. All-Star slugger Pete Alonso is among them.

In January 2024, the 29-year-old 1B signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. However, if both parties don't mutually agree on a new contract, this could be Alonso's final season in Queens.

MLB insider Keith Raad, on "Mets Off Day Live," weighed in on Pete Alonso's future at Citi Field, noting reports that the athlete rejected a long-term Mets deal last summer, as he expected a bigger contract. However, his performance hasn't matched those expectations, which could weaken his case.

"We heard that Joel Sherman came out with, I think, seven years $158million," Raad said. "That's what Mets offered Alonso. And he didn't take it. That's about $22 million a year. I think that's a fair contract. I think he wants a whole lot more and that's exactly why they haven't come to terms with that.

"But I don't think we've seen a type of performance that would warrant a major Aaron Judge-like contract. But for Pete, there is time to do that and put the best foot forward."

Pete Alonso has played in 49 games and accumulated 191 at-bats this season. His batting average currently stands at .236, with an OPS of .779. He has recorded 24 RBIs and hit 11 HRs so far.

His potential is not unknown, and if he consistently performs at his best, he may secure the desired contract from the team. However, as things stand right now, the situation remains uncertain.

Pete Alonso is not putting his head around free Agency thoughts

Mets All-Star Pete Alonso is in the final year of his contract, and there haven't been reports of any negotiations for a new deal. However, Alonso has stated that he is not preoccupied with thoughts of free agency.

"I love the city I play in. I consider myself a New Yorker," Alonso said (via The Athletic). "I have a great relationship with guys on the team obviously. And I think I have a great relationship with people in the front office and Steve as well.

"We'll see what happens this winter. It's a big question mark. For me, right now, I'm just focusing on doing what I can to help us win every day."

The Mets (21-25) are currently in the second-last position of the NL East standings just above the Miami Marlins (15-33).

