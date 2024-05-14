“He 100% has the stuff” - Former MLB player makes ambitious Paul Skenes prediction, pegs Young star for top-10 finish in 2024

Following impressive outings in the minors, Paul Skenes grabbed the attention of many, even before his debut game against the Chicago Cubs. After his first outing on Saturday at PNC Park, he continues to be the talk of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Several MLB players, coaches, and former stars were keen on watching Skenes's debut. The talented pitcher already has a huge fan following in Pittsburgh and it's just expected to grow over the years.

Skenes is predicted to be one of the top pitchers in the majors. While it might be too early to anchor the statement, the possibility cannot be ruled out. Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe believes that Skenes could become a top-10 pitcher before the end of this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I will say this with 100% sureness. He's a big league ace. Like, he's going to be phenomenal in the big leagues. The command will come, you can tell he has it," Plouffe said on the Chris Rose podcast.

Plouffe added that Skenes "100% has the stuff" to be a top-10 pitcher in the majors. The former third baseman seems confident, but time will be the true judge of that factor.

"He 100% has the stuff to be that. He might already be there. The stuff that he has is hard to match," Plouffe added.

Expand Tweet

Paul Skenes projected to start against the Cubs in second outing

Paul Skenes could make his second start against the Cubs again. Skenes is expected to go up against the Cubs on Friday. While the Pirates have not made it official yet, Skenes is one of the probable pitchers to start.

The Pirates have all the reasons to give Skenes a chance to pitch. Despite surrendering his first home run in his debut, he dominated hitters with his excellent fastball, averaging 100.1mph.

Skenes surrendered three runs, six hits and two walks across 4.0 innings. He struck out seven hitters. It remains to be seen how Skenes develops himself to be among the top pitchers in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback