"He almost didn’t get accepted and begged the board to accept him" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was nearly denied his $9.9M dream home in NYC due to his celebrity status

Apparently, Alex Rodriguez's request for his $9.9 million dream home was initially turned down by the Management Board of Central Park West co-op because of his star status. Alex had to make a huge deal out of it, pleading for the unit until he got it.

According to a New York Post insider:

“He [Alex Rodriguez] almost didn’t get accepted and begged the board to accept him. He had a tantrum and then they said ‘yes.'”

Another insider from the tabloid revealed:

“It is a typical white-glove Central Park West co-op. They don’t want anyone with celebrity status living here. That is not what they are going for.”

"EXCLUSIVE: A-Rod buys $9.9M NYC co-op after ‘begging’ for board to approve him." - @New York Post

Finally, after a lot of ruckus, A-Rod could purchase one of the most prestigious addresses in the entire city from real estate developer Jordan Vogel.

Home Tour of Alex Rodriguez's $9.9M Central Park West co-op

Alex Rodriguez loves investing in lavish properties, and his $9.9M Central Park West co-op is living proof of this fact.

Former Baseball player Alex Rodriguez is heavily involved with Real Estate



Sprawling across 500 square feet, the living area has a British-esque fireplace and offers picturesque views of Central Park.

Living space of A-Rod's Central Park West co-op (Source: New York Post).

The main suite, which is 900 square feet in size, has two full bathrooms, a dressing room, and a separate sitting area.

The Primary Suite of A-Rod's Central Park West co-op (Source: New York Post).

The opulent co-op features a formal dining area with oak paneling and cleverly placed storage. The bistro-style kitchen also features antique St. Charles cabinetry that has been repaired.

The Dining Room of Alex's Central Park West co-op (Source: New York Post).

The Kitchen of Alex's Central Park West co-op (Source: New York Post).

According to A-Rod's agent, Ron Berkowitz, there has been no inconvenience with the purchase of the co-op. Additionally, Ron mentioned that Rodriguez's proposal to purchase the property was accepted a few days after his board interview.

