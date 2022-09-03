"He almost didn’t get accepted and begged the board to accept him" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was nearly denied his $9.9M dream home in NYC due to his celebrity status

Apparently, Alex Rodriguez's request for his $9.9 million dream home was initially turned down by the Management Board of Central Park West co-op because of his star status. Alex had to make a huge deal out of it, pleading for the unit until he got it.
According to a New York Post insider:
“He [Alex Rodriguez] almost didn’t get accepted and begged the board to accept him. He had a tantrum and then they said ‘yes.'”
Another insider from the tabloid revealed:
“It is a typical white-glove Central Park West co-op. They don’t want anyone with celebrity status living here. That is not what they are going for.”
"EXCLUSIVE: A-Rod buys $9.9M NYC co-op after ‘begging’ for board to approve him." - @New York Post
Finally, after a lot of ruckus, A-Rod could purchase one of the most prestigious addresses in the entire city from real estate developer Jordan Vogel.
Home Tour of Alex Rodriguez's $9.9M Central Park West co-op
Alex Rodriguez loves investing in lavish properties, and his $9.9M Central Park West co-op is living proof of this fact.
"Former Baseball player Alex Rodriguez is heavily involved with Real Estate." - @Jeremy The Realtor
Sprawling across 500 square feet, the living area has a British-esque fireplace and offers picturesque views of Central Park.
The main suite, which is 900 square feet in size, has two full bathrooms, a dressing room, and a separate sitting area.
The opulent co-op features a formal dining area with oak paneling and cleverly placed storage. The bistro-style kitchen also features antique St. Charles cabinetry that has been repaired.
According to A-Rod's agent, Ron Berkowitz, there has been no inconvenience with the purchase of the co-op. Additionally, Ron mentioned that Rodriguez's proposal to purchase the property was accepted a few days after his board interview.