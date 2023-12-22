"He already switched teams again?" "No Yamamoto?" - MLB fans mock Shohei Ohtani as he attends Los Angeles Rams game

Shohei Ohtani has quickly become one of the most famous athletes in the world. The Japanese superstar is seemingly everywhere in the news these days after signing the richest contract in North American sports history.

Yet again, Ohtani finds himself in the spotlight in Los Angeles, but this time has nothing to do with baseball. The two-time American League MVP was seen in attendance at the Los Angeles Rams football game on Thursday night, even receiving a custom jersey from the team.

"Shohei Ohtani in attendance at the Rams game tonight @RamsNFL" - @BRWalkoff

While it is normal for athletes to be given jerseys and special treatment when they attend a different sport, there has been a lot made about Ohtani's appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game.

There were reports and speculation earlier in the day that Shohei would be attending the game with none other than Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The highly-touted free-agent pitcher has yet to decide on his MLB future, but the news that he may have been joining Ohtani at the Rams game sent many fans off.

Now that Yamamoto is not at the Los Angeles Rams game, some MLB fans have taken shots at Ohtani. Their frustration from earlier in the day, saying the Ohtani was tampering with Yamamoto's free agency, quickly turned into jokes.

Some of those fans have been sure to call out the fact that Yamamoto is absent. Other fans have taken shots at Ohtani and his decision to leave the Los Angeles Angels, saying that he was changing teams yet again.

Although this is clearly frustrating for disappointed fans, there are a large number who have seemingly turned against the once-lovable Shohei Ohtani. One fan even pointed out that the Los Angeles Rams jersey number 17 belongs to breakout wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Shohei Ohtani's life has changed forever since his historic free agency

It is obvious that Shohei Ohtani's life will never be the same from a financial standpoint, but his massive 10-year, $700,000,000 contract has brought more eyes on him than ever before.

This is why his life will never be the same. The former member of the Los Angeles Angels has seen his coverage and popularity skyrocket after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. For a relatively private guy, the attention that he has been receiving from his free agency may be the biggest hurdle he needs to overcome.

