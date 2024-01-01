"He always says you've got to get better" - When Shohei Ohtani shed light on tough love from Hideki Kuriyama

Long before news of Shohei Ohtani's record-smashing $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers broke, he was a star in Japan. In an interview before Ohtani's arrival in MLB, he credited his first professional manager.

Hideki Kuriyama took up a job as manager of Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2012, more than two decades after he retired as an outfielder in NPB. In 2013, Kuriyama became Shohei Ohtani's first big-league skipper when he made his NPB debut.

Although Ohtani wished to pursue a career in MLB from the beginning, he was selected by the Fighters. With his new team, Kuriyama emerged as a mentor, and more importantly, a facilitator for Ohtani's two-way faculties. The pair won the Japan Series together in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2017, Shohei Ohtani came to MLB, inking a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the Iwate Prefecture native never forgot the impact of Hideki Kuriayama as his manager on the Fighters. In a 2017 interview with Jon Wertheim of 60 Minutes, Ohtani praised the influence of Kuriyama in his early career.

In 2023, Kuriyama was named the manager of Japan's National Baseball Team, and competed in March's World Baseball Classic that witnessed Angels teammate Mike Trout to win it all. After years apart, Ohtani and Kuriayama were renuited.

In his interview with Wertheim, Ohtani praised Kuriyama's managerial abilities, claiming that "he (Hideki Kuriyama) always says you've got to get better". In addition to winning the Japan Series during his NPB tenure, Kuriyama was also given the Matsutaro Shoriki Award in 2016 for his contributions to pro baseball.

Expand Tweet

"shohei ohtani being a giggly bear with hideki kuriyama at the samurai japan wbc press conference today" - V for Vera

Upon his arrival in MLB, Shohei Ohtani was even more dominant than he was in NPB. The winner of a pair of AL MVP Awards, Ohtani revolutionized what it means to be a two-way player in the modern age. Undoubtedly, Kuriyama's influence is still very apparent.

Shohei Ohtani remains humble in the face of historical achievements

Ohtani's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers likely exceeds the scope of the expectations of his most ardent fans during his time in Japan. While Ohtani's skill is the sole reason why he can command such eye-watering amounts, mentors like Hideki Kuriyama also had their own respective roles to play. It is heartening and reassuring that Ohtani remembers this fact.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.