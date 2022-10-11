"He asked me right before the season started" - Throwback to the time when supermodel Kate Upton was over the moon, flaunting her engagement ring from Justin Verlander at 2016 Met Gala

Actress and model Kate Upton and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander got engaged just before the 2016 MLB season started. After keeping it under wraps for some time, Upton showed up to the 2016 Met Gala sporting a pretty noticeable rock on her ring finger.

"Kate Upton announces engagement at Met Gala" - USA Today, Twitter

E! was first to confirm the exciting news after Kate was photographed leaving her hotel in the city and popped up at the event in a glittering gown made from metal sequins. The Sports Illustrated beauty later confirmed the news with E! at the event.

"One of my favourite red carpet looks! Pretending my Friday night looks like this... #beautygoals #fbf #metball" - Kate Upton, Instagram

“I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!” Upton said ecstatically. “He asked me right before the season started, so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while, so I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world,” Upton revealed on the red carpet.

"Had a great weekend capped off by an amazing Valentine's Day dinner. Hope everyone had a great day as well." - Justin Verlander, Instagram

It is pretty commendable that Verlander and Upton were able to hide their engagement for more than a month, perhaps even longer given the current social media age.

Fans expecting news about the wedding were left disappointed as that does not seem to be in the works anytime soon. Upton added that they are "enjoying the engagement period." Regardless of when the happy couple ties the knot, taking the engagement public will take quite a bit of stress off the table.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Relationship Timeline

The pair met while working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game. While rumors spread in late 2012 that the two were dating, the duo made their relationship public a year later in January 2013.

"Justin Verlander rumored to be dating Kate Upton" - The Sporting News, Twitter

They split briefly in mid-2013 and got back together by January 2014. The MLB player popped the question two years later and after Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros in November 2017, they headed to Italy to tie the knot.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!" - Kate Upton, Instagram

The couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in November 2018. They live in the Florida city of Jupiter.

Poll : 0 votes