“He became family” - Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman recalls how 2014’s horrible incident started lifelong friendship with Royals’ Salvador Perez

Veteran Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is having a career year with the team despite playing in his age-37 season with the American League East team.

The All-Star reliever, known for his electric fastballs, has surprised many with his impeccable control over his electric pitches this season. Amidst his career year with the team, Chapman recalled a scary incident more than a decade ago that nearly ended his career and started a lifelong friendship with Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

During a Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals in March 2014, Chapman (with the Cincinnati Reds at the time) squared off against Perez at the plate.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Chapman, 26 at the time, wanted to test Perez with a slider. However, the All-Star closer's catcher, Brayan Pena, called for a fastball, not once but twice.

Chapman obliged and threw a 99 mph heater, only for Perez to strike it back towards the Reds closer. Chapman couldn't react in time and was hit in the face. The star closer was stretchered off the field to an emergency room and the game was called off.

Perez was also taken to the hospital by former Reds catcher Ramon Hernandez. While the All-Star catcher broke down at the sight of Chapman, he apologized to the reliever and visited him at the hospital daily, starting a lifelong friendship.

“After that moment, we became closer,” Chapman said. “He basically became family.”

Aroldis Chapman sustained a fracture above his left eye, along with a fractured nose. He underwent surgery a day later, inserting a metal plate to stabilize the bone over his eye.

Aroldis Champan signs Red Sox extension amid Cy Young chatter

The Boston Red Sox reliever recalled his friendship with Salvador Perez after signing a one-year extension with the AL East team earlier this week. The extension guarantees him $13.3 million for 2026 with a mutual option for another year.

While Chapman could've earned a more lucrative deal in free agency in the offseason, the veteran closer said he wanted to remain in Boston.

“Yeah, of course you think about it (free agency),” Chapman said. “But I wanted to stay here and we started having conversations. The chemistry that we have here is unique. We're very together on and off the field. Also, the coaching staff and the medical staff and the trainers made the decision easier for me wanting to stay here.”

The 37-year-old's performances from the bullpen this season have even started chatter of a Cy Young award from the veteran closer, further highlighting his stellar year with the Red Sox.

