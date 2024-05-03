"[He] is better than advertised" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises Shohei Ohtani as a player and teammate

Shohei Ohtani has not skipped a beat following his high-profile offseason move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time American League MVP signed a record-setting $700,000,000 deal with the Dodgers and has not let the pressure of the contract slow him down at the plate.

"Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on being named to the MLB team of the month for April. During the month, Shohei had 7 HR, .686 SLG, and 1.106 OPS - all of which ranked within the MLB’s top 10" - @CAA_Baseball

Through 32 games this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers star has posted an impressive .336 batting average with seven home runs, 19 RBIs and five stolen bases. On a team that features Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani has emerged as the biggest name on the roster.

Although Ohtani's accomplishments on the field have been well-documented, the level of his game surprised his new manager Dave Roberts.

"(He) is better than advertised," Roberts said in a recent interview on the MLB Radio Network, praising the two-way sensation.

"A month into the Shohei Ohtani experience and the reviews are #Dodgers | @Dodgers" - @MLBNetworkRadio

As strong as Ohtani has been, Roberts has been impressed by his openness to improving his play on the field.

"The little things, whether it's base-running or controlling the strikezone, how he can get better, he has been open to that," Roberts said of his superstar's curiosity to work on his game.

While the former Los Angeles Angels star has done things on the field that have rarely ever been seen before, his dedication to his craft has taken him to the next level.

Roberts also raved about Shohei Ohtani as a teammate inside the Dodgers clubhouse

While Ohtani's skills on the field have been well-known since bursting onto the scene, it's the man behind the legend that Roberts has been equally impressed with.

"We've gotten to see the person behind the player and he is just a great teammate," Roberts said in the interview.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager was sure to mention the role that Ohtani has played in helping another Japanese star. Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his jump to the MLB this season, and according to Roberts, Ohtani has played a key role in him becoming comfortable in his new country.

"Shohei Ohtani toying with Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the dugout while the game is going on @Mikkani18" - @DodgersNation

