“He was bleeding a lot" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes full "Rocky" mode, hits a homer after getting spiked

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added to his home run total on Wednesday night against the Yankees. Despite a bleeding gash on his right ring finger, Guerrero smashed three home runs, including two off ace Gerrit Cole, in the Blue Jays 6-4 triumph over the Yankees. It was his second three-homer game already this season.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/bl… UPDATE: Make it three home runs for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a night his hand was bloodied in the field against the New York Yankees. UPDATE: Make it three home runs for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a night his hand was bloodied in the field against the New York Yankees.sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/bl…

"Make it three home runs for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a night his hand was bloodied in the field against the New York Yankees." - @ Sportsnet

Guerrero hit a Cole zinger for a home run in the first inning of the game, but it seemed like he'd have to depart an inning later when baserunner Aaron Hicks accidentally spiked his bare throwing hand. To catch infielder Bo Bichette's throw, Guerrero had to stretch across his body and balance by placing his right hand behind the first base bag. Hicks, who hit an infield single, stepped on Guerrero's hand as he crossed the bag. The metal spikes of his cleats bloodied Guerrero's finger.

Guerrero began waving his hand about and then proceeded toward the Toronto dugout as blood flowed down his clothing onto the turf. Guerrero ran back to first base after a trainer bandaged up the wound, and the game resumed a few minutes later. Guerrero stayed in the game even though he could have left for the night to obtain an X-ray or stitches or just to be cautious.

Guerrero, the American League MVP runner-up hit again in the third inning, turning Cole's fastball into a 427-foot two-run homer, bringing the Blue Jays lead to a 3-0.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



mlb.com/news/vladimir-… On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bold, brilliant, bloody night in New York: On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bold, brilliant, bloody night in New York: mlb.com/news/vladimir-…

"On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bold, brilliant, bloody night in New York." - @ Keegan Matheson

Hicks almost stole Guerrero's first home run in centerfield, leaping above the wall and briefly having the ball in his glove.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via



The ball pops out of Aaron Hicks' glove and ends up being a HR for Vladdy Jr 🤷‍♂️(via @BlueJays The ball pops out of Aaron Hicks' glove and ends up being a HR for Vladdy Jr 🤷‍♂️(via @BlueJays)https://t.co/75ITZuc7Qa

"The ball pops out of Aaron Hicks' glove and ends up being a HR for Vladdy Jr." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The ball was knocked out when Hicks struck the wall, rebounded off something beyond the home-run boundary, and re-entered the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract details with Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a one-year contract for $7,900,000 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is guaranteed a base salary of $7,900,000 in 2022 and will receive that total pay for the current season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt