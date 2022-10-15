"He is a BUM!", "won't be long before the MVP chants in the Bronx turn to boos" - New York Yankees fans tear apart Aaron Judge's poor performance in the playoffs, going 0-8 with seven strikeouts 

Aaron Judge has not had the postseason performance that he had hoped for so far. The slugger is 0-8 with seven strikeouts over the course of two games. He has looked like a completely different player in the postseason.

He went 0-5 with four strikeouts in a 2-4 loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. With the loss, the Guardians have now tied the series with the New York Yankees at one apiece.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Aaron Judge is now 0-7 with seven strikeouts and one walk in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is now 0-7 with seven strikeouts and one walk in the ALDS. https://t.co/e3pPHVqqSs

This wasn't what anyone was expecting from Aaron Judge going into the postseason. Many around the league thought Judge would continue his impressive year at the plate in the postseason and carry the Yankees past the Guardians.

New York Yankees fans can't believe this is the same player from the regular season. They're shocked by how hard he is struggling right now.

"He is a BUM!!!! Drop him to 7th or 8th next game!!!!" one fan said.

"It won't be long before the MVP chants in the Bronx turn to boos," said another.

Fans had high hopes for Aaron Judge this postseason. He carried the Yankees for much of the regular season with his crazy offensive numbers. They're worried that the season might be over if he can't turn this slump around.

Aaron Judge could continue his slump with who the Guardians are throwing on saturday

The Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to start Triston McKenzie on the mound on Saturday for game three. The young righty has really found his groove this year. He had a 2.96 ERA in the regular with 190 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP. He is a top five pitcher in the league when it comes to walks and hits per innings pitched.

A matchup against McKenzie could prove to be tough for Aaron Judge. The two haven't faced each other in their careers. This should provide for an interesting showdown.

The Yankees can't rely on Judge to get it going. They only had four players get a hit in their Friday loss. They need other players to get it going at the plate as well.

While Judge sets the tone as the leadoff hitter, other players at the bottom of the lineup need to help the offense. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera went 0-5 along with Judge today with three strikeouts. Trade acquisition Harrison Bader didn't get a hit on Friday, either.

With the series heading to Cleveland, the Yankees need to put some runs on the board and quiet a Cleveland fan base, who will be loud.

