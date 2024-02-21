"[He] can pay for that with the change in his couch cushions" - MLB fans react to Elly De La Cruz inadvertently breaking Hunter Greene's car window

Cincinnati Reds' exciting prospect Elly De La Cruz and ace Hunter Greene reportedly had a showdown in camp, which led to a foul ball shattering a car window. What makes it funny is that it was Greene's car.

After finding out it was his car, he yelled at Cruz, telling the young slugger, "You're paying for that!" It has become the talk of the camp.

With the way Cruz was hitting last season, it is surprising he did not put the ball completely through the glass. Through 98 games last year, he hit .235 with 15 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, and 35 stolen bases.

At the end of Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz's showdown, Greene got the last laugh. He struck out Cruz on six pitches and will likely receive a check later down the road.

"Hunter can pay for that with the change in his couch cushions," one fan posted.

"Elly going to wreck a lot of windows in his career," another fan posted.

Fans are humorosly pointing the finger at Greene for pitching so close to the field. As a baseball player, you cannot expect to park anywhere close to the field and have your car undamaged.

This could lead to Greene changing his mode of transportation to work like Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, who showed up to camp on a bicycle.

From Elly De La Cruz to Hunter Greene, the Reds could be an exciting team to watch

The Cincinnati Reds are cooking up something special with the young players on their rosters. Last season, many of these players made a name for themselves, including Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Noelvi Marte.

They were an exciting group to watch and made some noise in the division. They finished the season with an 82-80 record but missing the postseason.

This year, there is a lot of buzz about the pitching staff. Pitching coach Derek Johnson is excited about the group that includes Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, Frankie Montas, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Martinez.

Many insiders believe this is the team to watch out for this year. The division could be open as the St. Louis Cardinals had a miserable season last year, and the Chicago Cubs are still a question mark.

Watch out for the Reds this season as they look to secure their first postseason spot since 2020.

