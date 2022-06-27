"He can say I have 10 fingers n 5 rings" "The reason I became a baseball/Yankee fan" - Fans pour in love and wishes as Derek Jeter turns 48 years old

Yesterday was former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's 48th birthday. In 1995, he made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees at the age of 21. From 1995 to 2014, Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the entirety of his MLB career. At the age of 40, he retired, bidding a heartfelt goodbye to baseball.

"Happy birthday to the captain." - Talkin' Yanks

Jeter is credited with being a major factor in the New York Yankees' success in the second half of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Jeter is one of very few who can, as this Twitter user points out, say he has 10 fingers and five [World Series] rings.

david dozier @MRDMDPR @TalkinYanks Oh Captain my Captain. he can say I have 10 fingers n 5 rings... @TalkinYanks Oh Captain my Captain. he can say I have 10 fingers n 5 rings...

Derek Jeter's career awards and accolades include the following:

14× All-Star

5× World Series champion

World Series MVP

5× Gold Glove Award

5× Silver Slugger Award

2× AL Hank Aaron Award

Roberto Clemente Award (2009)

Ave @SebastianAvenue Happy Birthday Derek Jeter.



He spent his 20-year career with the Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, 5x World Series champion, 14x All-Star. 5x Gold Glove, 5x Silver Slugger, 2x Hank Aaron Award, Roberto Clemente Award & was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits Happy Birthday Derek Jeter. He spent his 20-year career with the Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, 5x World Series champion, 14x All-Star. 5x Gold Glove, 5x Silver Slugger, 2x Hank Aaron Award, Roberto Clemente Award & was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits https://t.co/S9GA7v639e

"Happy Birthday Derek Jeter." - Ave

Jeter also recorded more than 3,000 hits in his career.

MLB fans, Yankees fans, and ex-collegues took to Twitter to wish Derek Jeter a happy birthday

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Eight years after his retirement, Derek Jeter still resides at the heart of true blue MLB and Yankees fans. Check out these touching tweets on Twitter wishing Mr. November a happy 48th birthday.

Jen M.S. writes that she became a baseball and a New York Yankees fan all because of Derek and wished him happy birthday.

Robert James Godman Foody claims that he and his son were present at the World Series game when Jeter was crowned Mr. November. Robert added that he had also seen him play AA in Albany, New York. Derek, in his opinion, is an all-time great and a gentleman.

Robert James Godman Foody @Foodybob twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Happy birthday to the captain Happy birthday to the captain https://t.co/25S3RAgRR5 Was at the World Series game at the Stadium with my son when he became Mr. November. Saw him play AA in Albany NY. All time great and a class act ☮️ Was at the World Series game at the Stadium with my son when he became Mr. November. Saw him play AA in Albany NY. All time great and a class act ☮️❤️⚾️ twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

According to Dr. J. Martin, he has never witnessed a Yankee great retire and essentially leave the team like The Captain did. Such is Jeter's magnificence, in truth.

Dr J Martin @martin2_dr @TalkinYanks I don’t think I’ve Ever seen a Yankee star that retired and basically disappeared from the Yankees like “The Captain “ @TalkinYanks I don’t think I’ve Ever seen a Yankee star that retired and basically disappeared from the Yankees like “The Captain “

According to Victoria, Derek Jeter and her sister have the same birthday. Victoria's sister enjoys the fact that her birthday falls on the same day as her all-time favorite Yankee.

Victoria @ImGoddee @TalkinYanks It’s The Captain’s Birthday today and my Sister’s @GloriaWoods1 ….FYI: she LOOOOOVES the fact that she shares a birthday with her all-time favorite Yankee @derekjeter …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY y’all! @TalkinYanks It’s The Captain’s Birthday today and my Sister’s @GloriaWoods1….FYI: she LOOOOOVES the fact that she shares a birthday with her all-time favorite Yankee @derekjeter…. HAPPY BIRTHDAY y’all! https://t.co/TOBckZRMJf

Nicole Caffey writes that Jeter is truly one of the most legendary New York Yankees in MLB history.

Nicole Caffey @NicoleCaffey5 @TalkinYanks HAPPY BIRTHDAY DJ!! You are truly one of the GREATEST YANKEE PLAYERS IN HISTORY!! @TalkinYanks HAPPY BIRTHDAY DJ!! You are truly one of the GREATEST YANKEE PLAYERS IN HISTORY!! ❤💯

C.C. Sabathia, a former fellow teammate of Jeter, wished The Captain a happy birthday and pulled his leg by calling him a new social media guru.

The Players' Tribune posted two old photos of Jeter as a kid to wish him a happy 48th birthday.

The baseball universe wished The Captain a very happy 48th birthday. Though the former star wore No. 2 on the field, he remains No. 1 in the hearts of MLB fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far