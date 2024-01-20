Astros fans are applauding pitcher Ryan Pressly’s selfless gesture as the team secured the services of two-time All-Star Josh Hader to bolster their bullpen. The deal, orchestrated by Astros general manager Dana Brown, unfolded rapidly in a mere 72 hours. Amidst the negotiations, both Brown and manager Joe Espada reached out to Pressly, informing him of the potential addition to the team.

What stands out is Pressly’s exemplary professionalism and commitment to the team’s success. Described as handling the situation "like a true professional," Pressly’s willingness to embrace the changes and be all in has earned him admiration from the Astros’ management and fans alike.

"Ryan Pressly is a class act." - Applauded one fan.

The move to acquire Hader reflects the Houston Astros’ strategic approach to fortifying their bullpen, especially after the recent loss of Kendall Graveman. Despite Pressly’s proven reliability as a closer for the past four years, the Astros recognize the opportunity to enhance their pitching roster with the addition of Hader, who boasts impressive career statistics in opponents’ batting average and strikeouts per nine innings.

The Houston Astros finally secured Josh Hader after showinf interest back in August.

The Astros had reportedly shown interest in Hader during the previous season’s trade deadline, and now, the move to secure his services to step aside as the team’s primary closer demonstrates a commendable commitment to the Astros’ overall success.

"Pressly chose winning over his ego." - Recognized another fan.

Josh Hader emerges as undeniable for the closer role, given his exceptional career statistics and season WAR. However, Pressly’s versatility and experience in different relief roles make him a valuable asset for the team, especially in middle relief situations.

Astros fans are expressinf their appreciation for Pressly’s team-first mentality, chossing the path of collaboration and winning over personal ego. The dynamic duo of Pressly and Hader, combined with rising talent, presents a promising formula to address the Astros’ bullpen needs and pursue success in the upcoming MLB season. As the Astros continue to shape their roster, Pressly’s act remains a shining example of a player prioritizing the team’s goals over individual accolades.

