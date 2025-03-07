"He was close to Bobby Witt in bWAR" - MLB analyst warns of Orioles' key issue before new season

The Baltimore Orioles haven't made any significant additions this offseason and instead have lost key players in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander to free agency.

Burnes, who went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, signed a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, Santander, who struck 44 home runs in 2024, signed a five-year, $92,500,000 contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the Red Sox padded up with good additions, podcaster Chris Rose questioned the chances of the Orioles making it out of AL East. However, his co-host Trevor Plouffe was somewhere in the middle when asked if the Orioles could make it to October.

For that to happen, the Orioles will need immense production from the likes of Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, Plouffe said. This is when he put out a concern about the latest injury report of Henderson.

"They’re already dealing with some injuries—Gunnar Henderson has an intercostal issue," Plouffe said on "Baseball Today" (17:22 onwards). "They say he’ll be ready for Opening Day, but those injuries can linger.

"If something happens to Gunnar Henderson—who put up a 91 bWAR last year—I don’t think people realize how good he was. He was close to Bobby Witt in bWAR last year, and we talk about Bobby Witt all the time. If he misses time, that’s a drastically different team."

If Henderson who earned MVP votes last season does miss time, it will impact the Orioles' offense the most. This is why Plouffe had question marks on whether the Orioles could keep in an intense AL East.

Latest on Orioles' Gunnar Henderson injury

On Thursday, according to MLB.com, Gunnar Henderson was diagnosed with a mild right intercostal strain. The injury happened last week when he tried to hop for a catch during a spring training game against the Blue Jays.

Manager Brandon Hyde said the club has no intention to hurry him back to the field, thereby putting his Opening Day availability in doubt.

“I’m very, very hopeful,” Hyde said on Henderson being ready for Opening Day. “But we’re going to not push a strain there, and we want to make sure that he gets it taken care of. It’s one of those sensitive areas where you don’t want anything to reoccur.”

Henderson is coming off a career year in 2024, slashing .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. He finished fourth in AL MVP Award voting.

