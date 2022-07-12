"He’d be an All-Star if he was still a Brave" "No he should not be a all star. He is overrated a**" - MLB fans have contrasting opinions about Freddie Freeman's exclusion in the All-Star Game

Freddie Freeman will not be a part of the MLB All-Star Game this year. It will be the first time since 2017 that the former National League MVP will miss the Midsummer Classic.

The All-Star Game will finally be held at Dodger Stadium after its cancelation in 2020. Freeman, who just made his transfer to the Dodgers this offseason, will unfortunately not be a part of it—to mixed reactions from the fans.

Freddie Freeman is batting .304 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs this year. He's also been one of the most consistent players in the Dodgers' battery lineup.

steven @StevenKnowzBall



Should Freddie Freeman be an All-Star? 🤔
No he should not be a all star. He is overrated asf

Dubbed one of the best characters in baseball for a long time, Freddie Freeman has been polarizing this year to say the least. He was involved in a controversy regarding his agent that led to the latter's firing.

No he already caused too much controversy. Don't need to hear that crap every time he steps up to bat. Gonna be a nice peaceful all star game.

His agent Casey Close allegedly withheld information about the Atlanta Braves' final offer to Freeman. This led to the first baseman closing the doors on the organization.

Four Dodgers In, Freddie Freeman Out

Although Freeman won't be a part of the festivities, four of his teammates have been selected for the team. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts will start for the National League. While both Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin will play on the mound.

The Orange County native didn't reach the number of votes needed to make the team. He also wasn't selected by his former skipper Brian Snitker, who will manage the NL All-Star team.

Josh Gitt @dodger1214



Will Smith is the one everyone is upset about, and rightfully so.



As much as I want Freddie to be in, I think the fans and Snitker got this right. Goldschmidt are having better years, and Cron has never been an All Star.Will Smith is the one everyone is upset about, and rightfully so.

One of the biggest factors is the depth of the first baseman's position in the National League. St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt, Colorado's C.J. Cron, and New York Mets' Pete Alonso have also played well this year and have been selected.

The Dodgers will still boast their four All-Stars for the home field All-Star Game. While Freeman's former team, the Atlanta Braves, will parade five players—the most from the National League.

This just shows how much Braves fans had supported him. He goes from being a starter 4 years in a row and then not even selected as a reserve. I guess this is just another reason why he should have stayed a Brave. This is his new reality.

There has been no love lost between the fans of the Dodgers and Braves after years of playoff battles. It escalated even further when Freeman made his move to Los Angeles.

One thing is for certain though, it carves deeper into the rivalry between the two squads that have been at each other's throats all year. For now, Freeman will watch the All-Star Game from the comfort of his own home.

